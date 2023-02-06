English
    Adani promoters prepay $1.1 billion to release pledged shares

    The conglomerate said that this has been done "in light of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters’ commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani listed company shares"

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
    Banking sources said that domestic lenders do not plan to interfere if Adani uses sanctioned, but yet unused credit lines as they would prefer avoiding defaults. (File Image)

    Promoters of Adani group companies have repaid $1.114 billion before time to release some pledged shares in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission.

    The conglomerate said that this has been done "in light of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters’ commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani listed company shares".

    With prepayment of $1.114 billion of share-backed facility ahead of maturity of September 2024, about 168 million shares (12 percent stake) of the promoters’ holding in Adani Ports, 27.56 million shares (3 percent stake) in Adani Green Energy and 11.77 million shares (1.4 percent stake) in Adani Transmission will be released.

