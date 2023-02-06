English
    CEA Nageswaran defends Budget, says reforms can now only be incremental

    The government's top economist was presenting the Centre's view in a post-Budget discussion with think tanks

    Siddharth Upasani
    February 06, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST
    V - Anantha Nageswaran

    Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has defended the 2023-24 Budget for not containing big reforms, saying any further reforms can only be incremental.

    "The bulk of product market, external sector, and financial sector reforms have been done in the previous 20-30 years. And therefore whatever that needs to happen is by definition incremental in nature and many of them do lie in the realm of states as well," Nageswaran said on February 6.

    The chief economic adviser was presenting the Centre's view in a post-Budget discussion with think tanks.

    Nageswaran said two key measures announced in the Budget had not got the attention they deserved: payments to micro, small, and medium enterprises becoming eligible for expense deduction by buyers only after the payments have been made, and certain ease of doing business and living reforms, such as a common business identifier, or the single touchpoint to update Aadhaar and Know-Your-Customer details.