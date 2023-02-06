Google reportedly invests $400 million in AI startup Anthropic

(Image Courtesy - Bloomberg)

Google has invested nearly $400 million in artificial intelligence start-up Anthropic AI, reported Bloomberg.

While both Anthropic and Google did not comment on the investment, they announced a partnership that will see the AI start-up use Google's cloud computing services.

“We're partnering with Google Cloud to support the next phase of Anthropic, where we're going to deploy our AI systems to a larger set of people,” said Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Amodei added that they would use Google Cloud to build, "reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems". He said that the service would enable them to create a "robust AI platform".

Anthropic will leverage the "cutting-edge GPU and TPU clusters to train, scale, and deploy its AI systems".

Like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's natural language chatbot, Claude, underwent a limited test in January.

Claude hasn't been released to the public yet, but is already making the rounds as a viable ChatGPT competitor.

Google's recent 'code red' against ChatGPT signalled its intentions to maintain a dominant position in search. It even called up co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin back to the fold, to review the tech giant's AI strategies.

Company CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google will release its language models to the public "in the coming weeks and months".