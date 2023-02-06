English
    Google reportedly invests $400 million in AI startup Anthropic

    Anthropic AI was founded by former senior members of OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy - Bloomberg)

    Google has invested nearly $400 million in artificial intelligence start-up Anthropic AI, reported Bloomberg.

    While both Anthropic and Google did not comment on the investment, they announced a partnership that will see the AI start-up use Google's cloud computing services.

    “We're partnering with Google Cloud to support the next phase of Anthropic, where we're going to deploy our AI systems to a larger set of people,” said Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

    Amodei added that they would use Google Cloud to build, "reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems". He said that the service would enable them to create a "robust AI platform".