    Google co-founder Sergey Brin files request to access LaMDA code

    LaMDA is Google's AI Chatbot and their weapon in the war against OpenAI's ChatGPT

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    Google co-founder Sergey Brin has filed a request for access to LaMDA's code.

    LaMDA is Google's natural language chatbot, that was introduced in 2021. The AI chatbot will serve as an important tool in the company's fight against OpenAI's ChatGPT.

    ChatGPT is poised to have an impact on major markets, one of them being online search. After all, why would someone waste time crawling through dozens of links to find what they want, when they can just ask ChatGPT to do it for them.