Google co-founder Sergey Brin files request to access LaMDA code

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has filed a request for access to LaMDA's code.

LaMDA is Google's natural language chatbot, that was introduced in 2021. The AI chatbot will serve as an important tool in the company's fight against OpenAI's ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is poised to have an impact on major markets, one of them being online search. After all, why would someone waste time crawling through dozens of links to find what they want, when they can just ask ChatGPT to do it for them.

According to sources close to the publication Forbes, Brin requested access to the data used to train LaMDA. He received several Looks Good To Me (LGTM) approvals from Google engineers, and workers from outside the LaMDA team.

Google's founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page have been absent at the company's day-to-day operations since handing the reigns since 2019, when they handed the reigns over to present CEO Sundar Pichai.