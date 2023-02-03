Google co-founder Sergey Brin files request to access LaMDA code
LaMDA is Google's AI Chatbot and their weapon in the war against OpenAI's ChatGPT
February 03, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST
Google co-founder Sergey Brin has filed a request for access to LaMDA's code.
LaMDA is Google's natural language chatbot, that was introduced in 2021. The AI chatbot will serve as an important tool in the company's fight against OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Also Read | Here are some ChatGPT alternatives that you can try now
ChatGPT is poised to have an impact on major markets, one of them being online search. After all, why would someone waste time crawling through dozens of links to find what they want, when they can just ask ChatGPT to do it for them.
According to sources close to the publication Forbes, Brin requested access to the data used to train LaMDA. He received several Looks Good To Me (LGTM) approvals from Google engineers, and workers from outside the LaMDA team.
Google's founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page have been absent at the company's day-to-day operations since handing the reigns since 2019, when they handed the reigns over to present CEO Sundar Pichai.
In December, it was all hands on deck at Google when CEO Sundar Pichai called in help from Larry Page, and Sergey Brin to help review the company's AI strategy.
Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day