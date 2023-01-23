English
    Will ChatGPT take your job? Here are some areas that the AI will affect

    While it might not be ready to replace you, ChatGPT will still have a big impact on your workplace

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    ChatGPT’s popularity is spreading like wildfire in the developed world, with even children using it to do their homework. (Image Courtesy: Nurphoto via Getty Images)

    For many, ChatGPT has become a looming threat on the horizon. A mythical creature ready to swoop down and gobble up our jobs.

    But is there any truth to that? And what will be the impact on the workplace?

    What does ChatGPT mean for writers?
    The most obvious thing that springs to mind is ChatGPT's impact on writing jobs. As we all know, ChatGPT can write essays, blogs, and even plausible-sounding articles, but is that enough to replace human writing?

    Think about it, is ChatGPT creative? It is the one thing that differentiates AI from real humans. ChatGPT isn't any different.