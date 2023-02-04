Google may unveil its ChatGPT competitor soon

Google has already declared "code-red" and is fast-tracking its AI technologies to challenge ChatGPT.

Google has announced an event for February 8 where it plans to show new technology it has been working on for the future of search and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

While the company hasn't revealed any details about the event, it has said that it is "reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need."

Many are speculating that the event will finally give people a glimpse of Google's ChatGPT competitor, the OpenAI-developed natural language chatbot that has taken the world by storm.

In just over two months of launching, ChatGPT already has an active user base of 100 million, and the threat it poses is very real. After all, why would you waste time searching through dozens of webpages, when you ask the bot to find what you want.

Google has already declared "code-red" and is fast-tracking its AI technologies to challenge ChatGPT. CEO Sundar Pichai even invited co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to review their AI strategies.

Pichai said in a recent earnings call that Google was planning to launch its AI models soon, and people would be "able to interact directly with our newest, most powerful language models as a companion to Search in experimental and innovative ways."

As PCMag reports, Google engineers are already testing a program similar to ChatGPT, codenamed "Apprentice Bard," a natural language model based on LaMDA. While ChatGPT only has information about events that happened till 2021, LaMDA is more up-to-date, and can answer queries on current events.