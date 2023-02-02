OpenAI now offers a ChatGPT Plus plan for $20 per month

(Image Courtesy: Nurphoto via Getty Images)

OpenAI has announced a new paid plan for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, that has already taken the internet by storm.

Last month, the company announced their intention to test a paid plan for the bot, and has now introduced ChatGPT Plus, which costs $20 per month. The paid service is limited to the United States for now.

The perks of the paid plan include 24x7 availability of the bot even during peak hours, unlimited number of chats and requests, faster response times, and priority access to new features and updates.

Initially, people who signed up for the waitlist to test the new paid version will get access. Gradually, it will introduce the paid version to other users, and expand availability to other countries and regions.

OpenAI says that the paid plan will help keep ChatGPT free for all users. It is also exploring cheaper subscriptions and data packs.

Read More

"We launched ChatGPT as a research preview so we could learn more about the system’s strengths and weaknesses and gather user feedback to help us improve upon its limitations," said OpenAI in a blog post.