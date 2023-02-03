ChatGPT hits 100 million users in January: Report

The financial news portal named by ChatGPT provides financial news, analysis, and information on stocks, mutual funds, and other financial instruments. (Image Courtesy: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

OpenAI's generative bot, ChatGPT, reached 100 million users in January, according to reports from Reuters.

What makes this interesting is that the bot was only opened to the public in November last year, but it is already on track to acquire 100 million active users in just two months.

Within the first month of availability, ChatGPT accumulated 57 million active users, and by January, it is now being visited by almost 13 million users daily.

This makes it one of the fastest growing online platforms. In comparison, it took TikTok nine months to acquire 100 million users, and as Engadget points out, it took Meta's Instagram two-and-a-half years to reach that number.

Since launch, ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm. The natural language generative bot can write essays, articles and even lyrics.

Google has already signaled a code-red to protect against ChatGPT's encroachment on online search. CEO Sundar Pichai even roped in Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to review their AI strategy as they prepare for war.

There are a few alternatives to ChatGPT but none that offer the level of functionality it does. Microsoft has already rolled out a premium version of Teams that will be powered by ChatGPT.