    Top AI trends you should watch for in 2023

    From augmenting the workplace to improved natural language processing, these top trends will define the growth of AI in 2023

    Rohith Bhaskar
    January 30, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    In the coming years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will take up a significant mindshare of the general populace.

    As AI continues to grow and become integrated into our daily lives, it will open up new opportunities and has the potential to redefine the industry at large.

    With that in mind, let's look at the top AI trends for 2023.

    AI-based data analysis and predictions