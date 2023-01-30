Top AI trends you should watch for in 2023

(Representative Image)

In the coming years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will take up a significant mindshare of the general populace.

As AI continues to grow and become integrated into our daily lives, it will open up new opportunities and has the potential to redefine the industry at large.

With that in mind, let's look at the top AI trends for 2023.

AI-based data analysis and predictions

Almost everyone agrees that Big Data is the key to the future, but you will need someone to parse through that.

This is where AI comes in.

Using data analysis and statistics, an AI can study the information faster than a human and make predictive analyses for the future.

There are various applications in other fields, such as academic sectors or marketing, where predictive analytics can be used to guess consumer behavior.

They can also be used to study market trends or predict downturns in financial markets.

Conversational and generative Chatbots

We all know about ChatGPT, but that's not where the train stops.

Nearly every technology company will look to integrate AI into their offerings, and workplaces will slowly begin to adapt them.

By their very nature, they are poised to rule the customer care industry in general.

Augmented Workplaces

Whether we like it or not, we will start seeing AI invade the workplace.

They won't completely replace humans but will take care of menial, repetitive work, leaving employees free for priority tasks.

They can also assist in completing tasks more efficiently. AI can provide workers access to analytic and data tools, specifically in industry and retail.

Cybersecurity

The growing use of AI in automated defenses against cyber threats will become invaluable.

They can automatically perform routine storage and check-up routines to keep you secure. AI is also faster at detecting potential threats or informing you of dangerous trends.

On the flip side, Cybercriminals will also turn to AI. This means they will have access to faster means for interrupting systems or automated execution of malware instructions.

Heck, AI can even write working malware code.

Automated Machine Learning (ML) models

We know that AI is beneficial to humans, but what about itself?

Improved data analysis and collection tools will make it simpler to deploy new AI solutions at scale.

Automation of learning neural networks will mean that the AI will learn faster and be productive sooner.

Improvements in Natural Language Processing

AI's are already frighteningly accurate in mimicking human speech patterns or writing styles.

As technology improves, they will begin to augment the language industry, providing assistance with mail filters, predictive text, translation and even phone calls.

The rise of Quantum ML applications

Quantum computing deals with a branch of technology that relies on the principles of quantum mechanics. These can be invaluable in solving problems that can't be done with present technology.

While it's still far from practical use, we should start seeing improvements in the Machine Learning fields thanks to Quantum computing.

This can lead to better and faster neural networks.

Ethics guidelines

Nothing in our world can be used unchecked, and AI isn't an exception to the rule.