    ChatGPT will find its students. Key for teachers is assessing the good and bad of learning from AI

    The education system is in great tumult over the frightful ease of using ChatGPT to find answers and turn in assignments. Kneejerk bans won’t work. Let’s watch and understand AI’s impact on students and learning

    Nivash Jeevanandam
    January 30, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
    ChatGPT can hold a discussion and offer information, but it cannot provide tailored feedback or engage in a real-time dialogue with a learner. (Image Courtesy: Nurphoto via Getty Images)

    ChatGPT has been the most sensational technological offering on the internet in a long time. It is accessible to everyone using an internet browser. You enter queries or commands, and ChatGPT responds (to almost anything). Within five days of its release, one million individuals had registered to use it.

    ChatGPT is altering how students are instructed and educated. With this Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool capable of writing academic essays that appear perfect, is it an opportunity, or a threat, or both, for education?

    Some users have already evaluated the tool's capacity to generate persuasive versions of essay question responses and even publishable academic papers. Others argue that students may benefit from learning the inner workings of technology and may use it to investigate the possibilities and limitations of online information sources.

    Bans No Solution