    Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium

    The premium service will cost $7 per month in June before increasing to $10 in July, Microsoft said.

    Reuters
    February 02, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST
    Microsoft

    Microsoft Corp on Wednesday rolled out a premium Teams messaging offering powered by ChatGPT to simplify meetings using the AI chatbot that has taken Silicon Valley by a storm.

    OpenAI-owned ChatGPT will generate automatic meeting notes, recommend tasks and help create meeting templates for Teams users.

    Microsoft, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this month, has said it aims to add ChatGPT's technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc's Google.