    MC Explains: Everything you need to know about Midjourney AI

    Midjourney is a text-to-image AI capable of creating pictures based on text prompts but how does it work?

    Rohith Bhaskar
    February 02, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST
    One of the Midjourney photos featuring three "women" at a house party. (Image: mileszim/Twitter)

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) based bots are all the rage these days. They can write essays, create songs, write lyrics and more. So will it surprise you if I told you that there is a bot that can create artwork too? Let's take a look at Midjourney - an AI-powered bot that can create images based on your descriptions.

    What is Midjourney? 

    Midjourney is an AI-based image generation tool that uses a text-to-image model. In simpler terms, it can read your text prompt and create an image based on it.

    Midjourney isn't the first to do this. We already have models like OpenAI's DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion, but what sets it apart is its proficiency in adapting art styles that can be mixed and matched to create an image.