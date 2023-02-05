English
    Google engineer laid off during vacation with family: Report

    Google sacked 12,000 people across departments and seniority levels, leaving workers struggling to process the abrupt change.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
    Google parent company Alphabet has laid off around 6 percent of its global workforce.

    A woman who worked with Google for five years found out she was laid off while vacationing with her family, Insider reported. Her manager sent her a message on LinkedIn, telling her she had been sacked.

    The engineer, who requested anonymity, said she was unaware of the layoffs but then people started reaching out to her to see how she was doing.

    "It didn't occur to me that they were checking to see whether or not I had been laid off," she told Insider. "Nobody told me that happened, I was just blissfully unaware."

    After she received those messages, she went through her email account and saw that her manager had messaged her on LinkedIn. She said at that moment, her heart sank. She knew immediately what the message was about.