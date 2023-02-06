Turkey, Syria's biggest earthquake leaves over 500 dead: Top 10 updates

Rescue operations under way in Diyarbakir city in Turkey.

More than 500 people have died in a powerful earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6. Turkey's death toll stands at 284, while in war-ravaged Syria, 237 people have died. Rescuers are continuing their search for survivors after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

Here are the top 10 updates on the story

- The earthquake is the largest ever to hit in Turkey in at least a 100 years, news agency AFP reported. A Syrian official said it was the biggest earthquake recorded in the history of the centre".

- In Turkey, entire sections of cities populated by Syrian refugees have been wiped out.

- The earthquake struck near Gaziantep, a Turkish city with a population of around 2 million. More than 40 aftershocks followed that were felt even in Egypt and Cyprus.

- Adiyaman, Malatya and Diyarbakir are among the Turkish cities destroyed by the earthquake. Winter blizzards are posing a major challenge to rescue operations.

- Historic castles and mosques are among the buildings destroyed in Turkey.

- In Syria, the most deaths took place in Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. Many buildings here crashed to the ground.

- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called the governors of eight affected provinces for updates on rescue operations. His Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad held an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the earthquake's aftermath and the next steps to be taken.

- World leaders expressed grief over the lives lost in the earthquake. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said his country would offer "any and all needed assistance". War-torn Ukraine has also offered to support the countries.

- In the Turkish city of Diyarbakir, rescuers fear 200 people could be trapped under debris. "We hear voices here -- and over there, too," one rescuer said.

- Turkey is among the countries most prone to earthquakes. In 1999, over 17,000 people had died in a 7.6-magnitude earthquake. Over 500 were killed in 2011, when an earthquake struck Van city.