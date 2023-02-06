English
    Turkey, Syria's biggest earthquake leaves over 500 dead: Top 10 updates

    A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Gaziantep, a Turkish city with a population of around 2 million, on February 6. More than 40 aftershocks followed that were felt even in Egypt and Cyprus.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
    Rescue operations under way in Diyarbakir city in Turkey.

    More than 500 people have died in a powerful earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6. Turkey's death toll stands at 284, while in war-ravaged Syria, 237 people have died. Rescuers are continuing their search for survivors after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

    Here are the top 10 updates on the story 

    - The earthquake is the largest ever to hit in Turkey in at least a 100 years, news agency AFP reported. A Syrian official said it was the biggest earthquake recorded in the history of the centre".

    - In Turkey, entire sections of cities populated by Syrian refugees have been wiped out.