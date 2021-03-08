Mindtree to cover vaccination cost of employees and immediate families

Representative Image

Bengaluru-based IT firm Mindtree has announced it cover vaccination cost of its employees and their immediate families in line with the government’s guidelines.

“Mindtree will be facilitating Covid-19 vaccination for all its India employees as well as their immediate family members, as per the guidelines provided by the Government of India on use and timelines. Similarly, all Mindtree Minds based outside India but having family members in the country, will be able to avail the facility. The entire cost of the immunization drive will be borne by Mindtree. We believe this is part of our responsibility and the basic ethos of the organisation to participate in the larger cause of the vaccination drive in India,” Paneesh Rao, Chief People Officer, Mindtree.

The company employs about 22,000 people.

Earlier its larger peers such as Accenture, TCS, Infosys and Capgemini announced that they will cover the vaccination of their employees and immediate families. Between them, these companies would be covering over 10 lakh employees.

The vaccination drive that started in January 16, 2021 for healthcare workers has now been extended to those over 60 years and between 45-59 years if they have comorbidities such as hypertension.

Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji, Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been advocating private sector participation in the vaccine drive.