Accenture in India to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees and their dependents

Representative image: Reuters

Accenture in India, the local arm of the American-Irish multinational entity, will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for its employees and their dependents, the company announced on March 3.

The company "strongly supports the scientific and public health advice that encourages vaccination," it said in an official press release.

For employees who are eligible under the current phase of vaccination, and "who choose to be vaccinated", Accenture in India will cover the entire cost for them and their family members who are listed in the medical benefits program, Rekha Menon, Chairperson and Senior MD of the company, said.

"As we continue to navigate the pandemic, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our people," she further added.

On March 1, the Indian government’s COVID-19 vaccination roll-out process expanded to include eligible citizens above 60 years of age and 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities.

The government has also roped-in the private sector in the immunisation drive, as the eligible beneficiaries can now receive the vaccine shots at selected private hospitals at a charge not exceeding Rs 250 per dose.