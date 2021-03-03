Infosys to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees and immediate family

When COVID-19 struck early last year, Infosys was able to make its 2.4 lakh employees spread across 40 countries work from home in days.

Software major Infosys will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for its employees and their immediate family, and is currently looking to partner with healthcare providers for the same.

“Infosys is looking at partnering with healthcare providers to vaccinate employees and their immediate families as eligible under the guidelines given by the Government of India and as per approved procedures and timelines. Infosys will cover the vaccination cost for the employee and immediate family as part of our focus on health and wellness,” Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said in a statement in response to queries sent by Moneycontrol.

When COVID-19 struck early last year, Infosys was able to make its 2.4 lakh employees spread across 40 countries work from home in days. Like most of its peers, a majority of its employees continue to work from home.

Earlier, software consulting major Accenture too said it would cover the cost of vaccination for its employees and their dependants.

“For employees who are eligible and choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Accenture will cover the cost for the employee and their dependents who are part of our medical benefits programme. We are grateful to our people for their patience and resilience as we work together to manage through these extraordinary times," said Rekha M. Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director, Accenture in India, in a statement.

Accenture has 2 lakh employees in India.

The IT industry is one of India's largest private sector employer, having created over 4.5 million jobs, according to industry data. It also has a huge multiplier effect on indirect jobs, savings, investments, and consumption. IT companies have posted strong results in recent quarters and have outlined plans to hire aggressively this year.