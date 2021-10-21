MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Tata Power, L&T Finance Holdings, IRCTC among 10 stocks under F&O ban on the NSE

After the ban, traders are not allowed for any fresh positions in the F&O contracts of the particular stock that is under the F&O ban period.

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange has banned as many as 10 stocks from futures & options trading on October 21 as these securities crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

On October 20, the exchange had put Amara Raja Batteries, Escorts, Vodafone Idea, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India, BHEL and Sun TV Network on the F&O ban list.

Today, Tata Power and L&T Finance Holdings have been added by the exchange to the list, while BHEL is out of the ban.

After the exchange ban, traders are not allowed to make any fresh positions in the F&O contracts of the particular stock.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and hence have been currently in the ban period, said NSE.

Close

The exchange further said, "It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action."
first published: Oct 21, 2021 02:05 pm

