Stocks in the news: ONGC, Vodafone Idea, BPCL, Yes Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Nestle, GMR Infra

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Quarterly earnings: ONGC, Madhav Infra Projects, Corporate Courier and Cargo, DCM, Delta Leasing & Finance, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Eveready Industries India, Fortis Healthcare and MMTC

Future Retail - Kishore Biyani appointed as executive chairman, Rakesh Biyani re-designated as managing director and Sanjay Jain appointed as CEO w.e.f March 5

BPCL: The board of directors approved initiating the process of divestment of BPCLs shareholding of 61.65% percent in Numaligarh Refinery.

TIPS Industries: The board of directors has approved the buyback up to 13,50,000 equity share.

Yes Bank - India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to 'IND A-'; maintains on RWN

M&M Financial services approving the allotment and settlement of rupee denominated USD settled Rs 3,500,000,000 7.40 percent secured notes due 2024 aggregating to Rs 3,500,000,000

Jindal Poly Films approved expansion plans for Company's India operation by way of investment of Rs 700 crore

KEC International entered into a share purchase agreement with KEC Global Mauritius to acquire 100% shares of step down subsidiary KEC International (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd

TCS extended the term of V. Ramakrishnan as the chief financial officer up to April 30, 2021

Apollo Hospital approved the proposal of amalgamation of Apollo Home Healthcare and Western Hospitals Corporation into Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Bharti Airtel - Network i2i, a Mauritius based wholly owned subsidiary, has successfully priced the additional issuance of USD 250,000,000 5.650 percent

Vodafone Idea: Posted a loss of Rs 6,453.2 crore for the December quarter of FY20 against a loss of Rs 5,004.6 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Avenue Supermarts: Floor price for OFS is set at Rs 2,049 per share, promoters to sell up to 1.48 cr shares.

Nestle: Q4 profit jumped 38.4 percent to Rs 473 cr, revenue rose 8.7 percent to Rs 3,149.3 cr YoY.

Future Retail: Q3 profit dipped 16.7 percent to Rs 165 cr, revenue declined 3.3 percent to Rs 5,193.2 cr YoY.

Page Industries: Q3 profit dropped 14.6 percent to Rs 87 cr, revenue rose 7.5 percent to Rs 793.8 cr YoY.

Apollo Hospitals: Q3 profit rose 9 percent to Rs 94.8 cr, revenue rose 16.6 percent to Rs 2,529.5 cr YoY.

BPCL Q3: Net Profit down 26.2 percent at Rs 1,260 crore versus Rs 1,708.4 crore, revenue up 13.7 percent at Rs 85,368.3 crore versus Rs 75,056.6 crore, QoQ

Deepak Fertilisers Q3: Consolidated net profit at Rs 30 crore versus Rs 12.2 crore, Cons revenue down 23 percent at Rs 1,119.5 Crore versus Rs 1,453.4 crore, YoY

GMR Infra Q3: Net loss at Rs 284.5 crore versus loss of Rs 389.5 crore, revenue up 12.2 percent at Rs 2,196.6 crore versus Rs 1,957.8 crore, YoY

Lemon Tree Q3: Net profit down 20.3 percent at Rs 11 crore versus Rs 13.9 crore, revenue up 39.2 percent at Rs 199.6 crore versus Rs 143.4 crore, YoY

PC Jeweller Q3: Consolidated net profit down 66.1 percent at Rs 62.8 crore versus Rs 185.3 crore, revenue down 24 percent at Rs 1,668.5 crore versus Rs 2,194.7 crore, YoY

GSPL Q3: Consolidated net profit down 54.3 percent at Rs 318.3 crore versus Rs 696.2 crore, revenue down 0.5 percent at Rs 3,027.3 crore versus Rs 3,043.2 crore, QoQ

Igarashi Motors Q3: Net Profit up 40.6 percent at Rs 13.5 crore versus Rs 9.5 crore, revenue up 13.8 percent at Rs 146.6 crore versus Rs 128.8 crore, YoY

Hindustan Copper Q3: Consolidated net loss at Rs 95.55 crore versus profit of Rs 34.59 crore, revenue down 80.3 percent at Rs 93.3 crore versus Rs 474.2 crore, YoY

Cosmo Films Q3: Consolidated net profit at Rs 36.1 crore versus Rs 13.3 crore, revenue up 4 percent at Rs 479.9 crore versus Rs 557.7 crore, YoY

Time Technoplast Q3: Consolidated net profit down 10.5 percent at Rs 48.5 crore versus Rs 54.2 crore, revenue up 5.8 percent at Rs 923.3 crore versus Rs 972.7 crore, YoY

Lux Industries Q3: Consolidated net profit up 40.1 percent at Rs 33.3 crore versus Rs 23.8 crore, revenue up 7.4 percent at Rs 304.7 crore versus Rs 283.6 crore, YoY

Renuka Sugars Q3: Consolidated loss at Rs 233 crore versus profit of Rs 171.5 crore, revenue down 12.4 percent at Rs 990.5 crore versus Rs 1,130.7 crore, YoY

Consolidated net profit down 1.1 percent at Rs 50 crore versus 50.5 crore, revenue up 24.8 percent at Rs 603.7 crore versus Rs 483.8 crore, YoY