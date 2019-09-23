Stocks in the news: Biocon, Petronet LNG, Hero Moto, Alkem Lab, PNB, Cipla, Torrent Pharma

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Petronet LNG: India's biggest liquefied natural gas importer, Petronet LNG, has signed a preliminary deal to buy a stake in Tellurian Inc's proposed Driftwood project in Louisiana and import 5 million tonnes a year of LNG.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The drug firm is expanding its voluntary recall for tablets used to control hypertension in the US due to the detection of traces of N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid, according to health regulator USFDA.

Cipla: Gets EIR from US FDA for co's API manufacturing unit in Virgonagar

Hero MotoCorp: The company might see a reduction in its earlier-projected capex of Rs 1,500 crore for the current financial year, as the two-wheeler industry continues to face headwinds with no relief in sight from the prolonged slowdown, a senior company official said.

Reliance Capital: The company credit rating agency CARE downgraded the rating to "CARE D" for the company’s long-term debt program, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt of the Company, due to the alleged “delay” in payment of interest by one day.

"The company made a stock exchange filing on September 11 stating that the interest payment for NCDs which was due on September 9 was duly activated on the due date, but the same could not go through owing to a technical glitch in bank servers on that date and the payment went through on the very next bank working day on September 11," the company

said in a BSE filing.

Ipca Laboratories' board meeting on Septmber 26 to consider issuance of convertible warrants to promoters/ members of the promoter group of the company on preferential basis

Thyrocare Technologies - Audit Committee had recommended that it is not expedient to accept the offer of Dr. A. Velumani at this juncture

Edelweiss Financial Services: Brickwork Ratings has revised the credit rating assigned to the seemed non-convertible debenture programme of Rs 50 crore of the Company from 'BWR AA+' to 'BWR AA' with the outlook remaining unchanged as 'negative'.

Future Consumer: CARE Ratings has re-affirmed its rating assigned to the company's bank facilities, non- convertible debentures and commercial paper.

HEG: Promoter sold 19 crore shares (0.41 percent equity) of the company on September 18.

Adani Ports: Promoter created a pledge on 1.05 crore shares (0.5 percent equity) of the company on September 16.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders: Company formed a joint venture company, Jupiter Kovis India, with Jupiter Wagons Limited, KOVIS D.O.O and KOVIS IND D.O.O. for manufacturing and sale of brake discs.

Punjab National Bank: ICRA revised rating on lender's Basel III Compliant Tier II bonds to AA-(hyb) (placed on rating watch with positive implications) from AA-(hyb) (Stable).

Canara Bank: ICRA has placed rating of the bank's Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds and additional Tier-I bonds, on "ratings watch with developing implications".

Sakthi Sugars: Company agreed for one-time settlement (OTS) with one of the lenders, viz. Bank of India.

Rama Steel Tubes: Company's subsidiary RST International Trading FZE, Dubai incorporated RST Industries Limited as subsidiary company in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to tap business opportunities and to cater diversified demand of the customers in that region.

Arvind: CARE revised the company's long-term facilities, NCDs to "AA-" from "AA" with a stable outlook.

Alkem Laboratories: The company has acquired an undertaking as a whole and on a going and running concern basis from Cachet Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company.

Federal Bank: Received RBI approval for reappointment of Shyam Srinivasan as the MD & CEO of the Bank with effect from September 23, 2019 till September 22, 2020.

MCX India: Will consider raising total limit in foreign investment in the company by up to the prescribed sectoral cap of 49 percent.

Cox & Kings: Company defaulted on the payment of commercial papers worth Rs 30 crore, which was due on September 20.

Filatex India: Company said that it has increased its polymerization capacity from 900 TPD to 1,050 TPD and added machines for producing 170 TPD of Partially Oriented Yarn at Dahej unit, has commenced its operations.

Biocon: Company received eight Form 483 by the US FDA for two units in Bengaluru.

Vikas Ecotech received an amount of Rs 8.37 crore towards its insurance claim filed with Oriental Insurance Co.

Bhagyanagar Properties' company secretary and compliance officer Rohit Jain resigns

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore appoints A Ganesan as chief financial officer w.e.f. September 20, 2019

Kansai Nerolac Paints - the new manufacturing unit of company at Goindwal Sahib near Amritsar in Punjab has commenced commercial production

Gruh Finance - Scheme of Amalgamation between the cpOompany and Bandhan Bank is now subject to the approval of National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata

Brigade Enterperises - ICRA reaffirmed long term and short term credit rating as ICRA A Stable and ICRA A1

Indian Overseas Bank raises Rs 500 crore through Base III Tier II Bonds issue

