Stocks in the news: BHEL, Aster DM, Cadila, DHFL, Bharat Financial, FDC, Divis Labs

Aster DM: ICRA upgrades credit rating to BBB+ from A-; outlook changed to Positive from Stable.
BHEL: Company wins 2 EPC orders worth Rs 800 crore from NTPC & Gujarat State Electricity Corporation.
Reliance Infrastructure Q4: Consolidated net loss at Rs 3,301 crore versus profit of Rs 133 crore; revenue at Rs 4,012.7 crore versus Rs 3,075.2 crore YoY.
Coromandel International: Gujarat Pollution Board revokes its earlier closure order for Gujarat unit.
Indiabulls Real: Promoter releases pledge on 1 crore shares on June 14.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Promoter releases pledge on 42 lakh shares on June 14.
Fortis Healthcare: Company repays entire loan availed from Citi Bank; closes bidding process for stake sale in RHT Health Trust as no firm proposal is received.
Cadila Healthcare: Subsidiary Alidac Pharma gets Establishment Inspection Report for Ahmedabad unit. USFDA conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) from March 18-26.
Jaypee Infra: Committee Of Creditors will meet on June 20.
NDTV: SEBI bars promoters (Prannoy, Radhika Roy) from accessing securities markets for 2 years.
Corporation Bank: 1-year MCLR cut by 5 bps to 8.85%.
CCL Products: India Ratings revises outlook to Positive from Stable; affirmed long-term rating at A+.
Bharat Financial: Company assigns a pool of receivables worth Rs 1,546 crore to a private bank.
DHFL: Company made principal payment of Rs 100 crore & interest of Rs 25.5 lakh on NCDs due June 14.
United Bank: Bank cuts 1-year MCLR to 8.75 percent from 8.8 percent.
New India Assurance: Company likely to announce bancassurance with IDBI Bank - CNBC-TV18 sources.
Laurus Labs: USFDA completed inspection of API facilities in Units 1 & 3 with two observations which are procedural in nature.
Sandhar Technologies: Company has signed a joint venture agreement with Winnercom Co. Ltd., Republic of Korea.
FDC: Compamy has been granted ANDA approval by USFDA, for Dorzolamide and Timolol Ophthalmic solution USP 22.3mg/6.83mg per ml, a generic version of Cosopt of Oak Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Elecon Engineering Company: Company received prestigious order from BHEL for supply & erection of stacker cum reclaimer machines at its Udangudi STPP site, Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu worth Rs 79.12 crore.
PG Electroplast: Fire broke out on June 15 in washing machine division of the company. Greater Noida, UP.
Indraprastha Medical Corporation: Ashok Bajpai resigned from the position of Managing Director of the company due to personal reasons.
Divi's Laboratories: The USFDA concluded inspection of Unit-II at Bheemunipatnam, Andhra Pradesh with no 483 observations. This was a general cGMP inspection by the USFDA.
Symphony: Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in Brazil.
Relaxo Footwears: Company has fixed June 27 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares.
Novartis India: Company approved appointment of Sanjay Murdeshwar as Vice Chairman & Managing Director.
CreditAccess Grameen: Company appointed BR Diwakar, CFO, as an additional director on the board.
