Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down, Hindalco, ONGC top losers

May 03, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Ahluwalia Contracts has secured an order for construction of civil structure and waterproofing works including rough finishing works for north parcel of “The Arbour Project” located at Sec-63, Gurugram (HR) worth of Rs 744.68 crore from DLF Home Developers.

The order inflow during the current FY 2023-24 stands at Rs 3751.26 crore till date, the company said in a regulatory filing.