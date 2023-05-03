Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down, Hindalco, ONGC top losers

Alert: Pricol advances board meeting to May 10 from May 18
Anupam Rasayan shares hit 52-week high post Q4 earnings
Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 744.68 crore-order from DLF Home Developers
Indoco Remedies gets EIR from US FDA indicating closure of inspection
SpiceJet jumps around 4% on BSE
Bhansali Engineering Polymers shares jump 11% as board to consider bonus issue
JSW Steel USA to invest $145 million to upgrade manufacturing operations
Indiabulls Housing Finance to sell entire stake in MF biz
Alert: Hind Zinc | Vedanta creates pledge on 8.05 crore shares (1.91 percent equity) on April 28
Strides Pharma partners with Orbicular to jointly develop a range of nasal sprays
IndoStar Capital Finance promoter to sell stake on May 3-4
Infosys to advance SolarWinds Solutions to a New SaaS Model
M&M Financial Services Biz Update
Grasim Industries | Fire occurred at VSF Mfg unit in Karnataka on April 30
US FDA issues zero form 483 observations for Cipla subsidiary
Titan to clock 50% spike in Q4 net profit aided by shift in wedding season
Asian markets witness selling pressure
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,192.61
|-162.10
|-0.26%
|Nifty 50
|18,096.05
|-51.60
|-0.28%
|Nifty Bank
|43,222.10
|-130.00
|-0.30%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Asian Paints
|2,951.75
|52.20
|+1.80%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|438.70
|-7.45
|-1.67%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|48147.60
|397.40
|+0.83%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|4145.30
|-38.80
|-0.93%
-Net profit up 32.9 percent QoQ at Rs 56.6 crore
-Revenue up 22.4 percent QoQ at Rs 480 crore
-EBITDA up 5.6 percent QoQ at Rs 117.3 crore
-Margin at 24.4 percent as compared to 28.3 percent sequentially
At 10:27 am, Anupam Rasayan India was quoting at Rs 1,219.00, up Rs 35.80, or 3.03 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,219.90.
Adani Total Gas | Shah Dhandharia resigns as Statutory Auditors in less than a year of its appointment— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) May 3, 2023
Alert: Shah Dhandharia was appointed Statutory Auditors on July 26, 2022 for 5 years#AdaniTotalGas #Adani pic.twitter.com/VhP966UU6G
Ahluwalia Contracts has secured an order for construction of civil structure and waterproofing works including rough finishing works for north parcel of “The Arbour Project” located at Sec-63, Gurugram (HR) worth of Rs 744.68 crore from DLF Home Developers.
The order inflow during the current FY 2023-24 stands at Rs 3751.26 crore till date, the company said in a regulatory filing.
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Volume
|Value(Rs cr)
|IRFC
| 35.16
4.77
|10.34m
|35.72
|Interglobe Avi
| 2,196.00
6.07
|103.99k
|22.84
|Adani Enterpris
| 1,930.55
0.55
|81.31k
|15.66
|Yes Bank
| 16.22
1.63
|9.39m
|15.19
|Adani Power
| 243.15
3.05
|565.90k
|13.61
|Infosys
| 1,268.80
-0.69
|88.46k
|11.20
|Indian Hotels
| 358.95
3.21
|300.08k
|10.64
|Tata Steel
| 109.40
-0.82
|963.15k
|10.60
|P and G
| 13,940.00
0.26
|7.51k
|10.40
|Zomato
| 64.13
1.1
|1.31m
|8.45
On the audit conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the company’s solid oral formulation facility (Plant 1) at Goa, from January 16-20, 2023, Indoco Remedies has now received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) indicating closure of the inspection, the company said in an exchange filing.
Sensex was down 208.79 points or 0.34 percent at 61,145.92, while Nifty50 was down 61.90 points or 0.34 percent at 18,085.80.
About 1,743 shares advanced, 1,097 shares declined, and 123 shares were unchanged.
#SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft. Funds to be drawn from governmentâ€™s ECLGS scheme and companyâ€™s positive cash flow, says Ajay Singh (@AjaySingh_SG) of @flyspicejet pic.twitter.com/nvAo5vE3jb— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) May 3, 2023
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Bhansali Engineering Polymers is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Mumbai through video conferencing to consider and approve inter alia the following: