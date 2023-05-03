English
    May 03, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down, Hindalco, ONGC top losers

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty and Sensex down 0.3 percent each. Hindalco and ONGC are top losers on the Nifty50 index.

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down, Hindalco, ONGC top losers
      • 10:33 AM IST

        Alert: Pricol advances board meeting to May 10 from May 18

      • 10:30 AM IST

        Anupam Rasayan shares hit 52-week high post Q4 earnings

      • 10:23 AM IST

        Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 744.68 crore-order from DLF Home Developers

      • 10:05 AM IST

        Indoco Remedies gets EIR from US FDA indicating closure of inspection

      • 10:05 AM IST

      • 09:57 AM IST

        SpiceJet jumps around 4% on BSE

      • 09:47 AM IST

        Bhansali Engineering Polymers shares jump 11% as board to consider bonus issue

      • 09:40 AM IST

        JSW Steel USA to invest $145 million to upgrade manufacturing operations

      • 09:27 AM IST

        Indiabulls Housing Finance to sell entire stake in MF biz

      • 08:52 AM IST

        Alert: Hind Zinc | Vedanta creates pledge on 8.05 crore shares (1.91 percent equity) on April 28

      • 08:51 AM IST

        Strides Pharma partners with Orbicular to jointly develop a range of nasal sprays

      • 08:37 AM IST

        IndoStar Capital Finance promoter to sell stake on May 3-4

      • 08:27 AM IST

        Infosys to advance SolarWinds Solutions to a New SaaS Model

      • 08:21 AM IST

        M&M Financial Services Biz Update

      • 08:05 AM IST

        Grasim Industries | Fire occurred at VSF Mfg unit in Karnataka on April 30

      • 07:59 AM IST

        US FDA issues zero form 483 observations for Cipla subsidiary

      • 07:53 AM IST

        Titan to clock 50% spike in Q4 net profit aided by shift in wedding season

      • 07:44 AM IST

        Asian markets witness selling pressure

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,192.61-162.10 -0.26%
      Nifty 5018,096.05-51.60 -0.28%
      Nifty Bank43,222.10-130.00 -0.30%
      Nifty 50 18,096.05 -51.60 (-0.28%)
      Wed, May 03, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Asian Paints2,951.7552.20 +1.80%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco438.70-7.45 -1.67%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG48147.60397.40 +0.83%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4145.30-38.80 -0.93%


    • May 03, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

      Alert: Pricol advances board meeting to May 10 from May 18

    • May 03, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

      Anupam Rasayan shares hit 52-week high post Q4 earnings

      -Net profit up 32.9 percent QoQ at Rs 56.6 crore

      -Revenue up 22.4 percent QoQ at Rs 480 crore

      -EBITDA up 5.6 percent QoQ at Rs 117.3 crore

      -Margin at 24.4 percent as compared to 28.3 percent sequentially

      At 10:27 am, Anupam Rasayan India was quoting at Rs 1,219.00, up Rs 35.80, or 3.03 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,219.90.

    • May 03, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
    • May 03, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

      Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 744.68 crore-order from DLF Home Developers

      Ahluwalia Contracts has secured an order for construction of civil structure and waterproofing works including rough finishing works for north parcel of “The Arbour Project” located at Sec-63, Gurugram (HR) worth of Rs 744.68 crore from DLF Home Developers.

      The order inflow during the current FY 2023-24 stands at Rs 3751.26 crore till date, the company said in a regulatory filing.

      BSE 200 Most Active Stocks
      CompanyCMP Chg(%)VolumeValue(Rs cr)
      IRFC 35.16
      4.77      		10.34m 35.72
      Interglobe Avi 2,196.00
      6.07      		103.99k 22.84
      Adani Enterpris 1,930.55
      0.55      		81.31k 15.66
      Yes Bank 16.22
      1.63      		9.39m 15.19
      Adani Power 243.15
      3.05      		565.90k 13.61
      Infosys 1,268.80
      -0.69      		88.46k 11.20
      Indian Hotels 358.95
      3.21      		300.08k 10.64
      Tata Steel 109.40
      -0.82      		963.15k 10.60
      P and G 13,940.00
      0.26      		7.51k 10.40
      Zomato 64.13
      1.1      		1.31m 8.45
    • May 03, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
    • May 03, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

      Indoco Remedies gets EIR from US FDA indicating closure of inspection

      On the audit conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the company’s solid oral formulation facility (Plant 1) at Goa, from January 16-20, 2023, Indoco Remedies has now received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) indicating closure of the inspection, the company said in an exchange filing.

    • May 03, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

    • May 03, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

      Market at 10AM

      Sensex was down 208.79 points or 0.34 percent at 61,145.92, while Nifty50 was down 61.90 points or 0.34 percent at 18,085.80.

      About 1,743 shares advanced, 1,097 shares declined, and 123 shares were unchanged.

    • May 03, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

      SpiceJet jumps around 4% on BSE

    • May 03, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

      Bhansali Engineering Polymers shares jump 11% as board to consider bonus issue

      A meeting of the Board of Directors of Bhansali Engineering Polymers is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Mumbai through video conferencing to consider and approve inter alia the following:

      1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2023;
      2. Proposal for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company, subject to requisite approvals

