English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Private sector activity in India shows strongest momentum since July 2010

    Both manufacturing and services PMIs indicate very strong growth 

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    May 03, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
    Private sector activity in India shows strongest momentum since July 2010

    It’s likely that the strength in the PMIs will be sustained, since new orders have been robust both for manufacturing and services

    The India Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for April 2023 came in at a very strong 61.6, the highest reading in almost 13 years. What’s more, the very high reading comes after strong readings in the last few months. The PMI is a month-on-month reading and the strong showing in the past few months is a reflection of the strong momentum in the private sector. The higher readings for April compared to the previous month indicate that growth is...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Coal India: Digging deep to keep the lights on

      May 2, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Markets brace for a cyclical rally, revdi politics in display in Karnataka, wat...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers