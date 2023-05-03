Private sector activity in India shows strongest momentum since July 2010

It’s likely that the strength in the PMIs will be sustained, since new orders have been robust both for manufacturing and services

The India Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for April 2023 came in at a very strong 61.6, the highest reading in almost 13 years. What’s more, the very high reading comes after strong readings in the last few months. The PMI is a month-on-month reading and the strong showing in the past few months is a reflection of the strong momentum in the private sector. The higher readings for April compared to the previous month indicate that growth is...