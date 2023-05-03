Why analysts are not surprised at GoFirst’s bankruptcy filing

The airline has cancelled all flights until May 5th and promised to refund passengers who have booked tickets.

What really led GoFirst to file for bankruptcy?

For one, it was the constant churn at the top which made it difficult for the airline to maintain continuity in its operations and goals, say industry watchers.

It became more pronounced in the last three years. Though the airline had constantly changing CEOs even earlier, trouble started after Wolfgang Prock Schauer’s resignation in January 2020. Within months of his quitting, two other senior officials also left.

In August 2020, the airline announced that Vinay Dube is no longer the Chief Operating Officer. Dube joined in February 2020, initially joining as an advisor to the carrier. Shauer is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer of IndiGo, and Dube is the founder and CEO of Akasa, which launched operations in August 2022.

Style of operation, financials

The Wadia group-owned airline’s style of operation also started taking its toll. GoFirst followed a lean-machine attitude in running its various departments. All the departments were run by very few people and when almost half the top team left, it cost GoFirst dearly.

Its financials are another sore point. Though GoFirst is not a listed company, and its financials have not been made public, there have been media reports that the airline suffered its highest financial loss to date in fiscal 2022.

This is despite the owners pumping in Rs 3,000 crore in the airline in the last 15 months and the airline also receiving support from banks as part of the Centre’s bailout through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

This was bad enough for GoFirst, in a scenario which had just started picking up after two disastrous years, thanks to COVID and the grounding of flights.

Also, like any business house, the Wadia Group wants to concentrate on its profit-making ventures. GoAir was not such a venture.

Why the company reasoning fails

The company squarely blames the failure of Pratt & Whitney engines for taking the insolvency route. However, these engines have spelt trouble for other airlines, like IndiGo in India and many other carriers in the rest of the world.

According to aviation analysts, engine troubles are not insurmountable. They argue that it is like yourself getting admitted to a hospital, suspecting a virus infection, instead of consulting a doctor.

They add that if GoFirst was keen on staying afloat, it should have worked out some arrangement with its lenders rather than voluntarily opting for insolvency.

The road ahead

Analysts are now divided about what the future holds for the airline. While some believe that insolvency proceedings are going to be a long-drawn-out process and the airline is as good as a shut shop, others are not ready to write it off.

Since it has been around for close to 17 years, has slots at most Indian and some international airports, is the third largest airline in India, has a valid Air Operator's Permit (a valid permit is required to run an airline in India), and has trained manpower, many feel GoFirst can be an interesting pick for an investor with deep pockets who is keen to get an airline in a growing market at less than what it will takes to start a new airline.

However, it won’t be smooth going for potential buyers, say analysts. The biggest challenge before the new owners will be winning back passenger trust. This is likely to be a slow process as the airline has left many passengers stranded as it ceased operations almost overnight.

Also, existing domestic airlines will try to stifle competition by seeking the slots used by GoFirst. There is a precedent here. Once Jet Airways stopped operations, its slots were given to existing airlines to ensure there was no passenger inconvenience.

Having approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), there will be a moratorium on payments by GoFirst.