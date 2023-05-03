English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    GoFirst’s insolvency: An opportunity for others?

    Passengers of GoFirst are expected to shift to other well-placed airlines

    Nitin Agrawal
    May 03, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
    GoFirst’s insolvency: An opportunity for others?

    GoFirst

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Grounding of 50 percent of A320 neo planes due to faulty engines is the main reason for bankruptcy GoFirst’s market share is expected to go to other well-placed airlines Yield for airlines expected to move north due to the sudden increase in demand GoFirst has filed for bankruptcy after failing to garner resources to run its operations. This is despite the Rs 3,200 crore invested by the promoters over the last three years. Moreover, it recently tried to raise money but failed....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Coal India: Digging deep to keep the lights on

      May 2, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Markets brace for a cyclical rally, revdi politics in display in Karnataka, wat...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers