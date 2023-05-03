GoFirst’s insolvency: An opportunity for others?

Highlights Grounding of 50 percent of A320 neo planes due to faulty engines is the main reason for bankruptcy GoFirst’s market share is expected to go to other well-placed airlines Yield for airlines expected to move north due to the sudden increase in demand GoFirst has filed for bankruptcy after failing to garner resources to run its operations. This is despite the Rs 3,200 crore invested by the promoters over the last three years. Moreover, it recently tried to raise money but failed....
