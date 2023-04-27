 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,800; Bajaj twins top gainers, realty stocks gain

Rakesh Patil
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Realty index up 1 percent, while auto index up 0.5%.

April 27, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

Suzlon Energy order win

Suzlon Energy received an order for the development of a 39 MW wind power project from First Energy, a Thermax Group company. Suzlon will install 13 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project to be located at Thalaikattupuram, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, is expected to be commissioned in 2024. This order is part of a 100 MW Wind‐Solar Hybrid project by First Energy.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.

April 27, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Market at 11 am

Benchmark indices were marginally up with the Nifty above 17,800. Bajaj twins, SBI Life among top gainers.

The Sensex was up 66.90 points or 0.11 percent at 60,367.48, and the Nifty was up 18.50 points or 0.10 percent at 17,832.10. About 1,861 shares advanced, 1,144 declined, and 109 were unchanged.

April 27, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

Goldiam International receives export orders worth Rs 50 crore

Goldiam International has received export orders worth Rs 50 crore from its international clients for manufacturing diamond studded gold jewellery, which includes orders of lab-grown diamond jewellery to the tune of 35 percent.

April 27, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

GI Engineering Solutions appoints Alka Jain as Whole-time Director

GI Engineering Solutions' board members have approved appointment of Alka Jain as Whole-time Director of GI Engineering for five years, with effect from May 1.

April 27, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Adani Group said to be in talks with global banks for green projects: Bloomberg

April 27, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

April 27, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

April 27, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Heubach Group selects HCL Technologies to accelerate digital transformation

Global pigment manufacturer Heubach Group has selected HCL Technologies to drive its digital transformation agenda. HCL Tech will deliver an IT system for Heubach Group across 11 countries to include deployment of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity solutions, end-user services and secure networks.

HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,066.00, up Rs 0.55, or 0.05 percent on the BSE.

April 27, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Government approves Navratna Status for Rail Vikas Nigam

Finance Minister has approved the upgradation of Rail Vikas Nigam to Navratna CPSE. RVNL will be the 13th Navratna amongst the CPSEs. RVNL is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of Rs 19,381 crore and net profit of Rs 1,087 crore for FY22.

April 27, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

