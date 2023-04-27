Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,800; Bajaj twins top gainers, realty stocks gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Realty index up 1 percent, while auto index up 0.5%.
Suzlon Energy order win
Suzlon Energy received an order for the development of a 39 MW wind power project from First Energy, a Thermax Group company. Suzlon will install 13 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project to be located at Thalaikattupuram, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, is expected to be commissioned in 2024. This order is part of a 100 MW Wind‐Solar Hybrid project by First Energy.
As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.
Market at 11 am
Benchmark indices were marginally up with the Nifty above 17,800. Bajaj twins, SBI Life among top gainers.
The Sensex was up 66.90 points or 0.11 percent at 60,367.48, and the Nifty was up 18.50 points or 0.10 percent at 17,832.10. About 1,861 shares advanced, 1,144 declined, and 109 were unchanged.
Goldiam International receives export orders worth Rs 50 crore
Goldiam International has received export orders worth Rs 50 crore from its international clients for manufacturing diamond studded gold jewellery, which includes orders of lab-grown diamond jewellery to the tune of 35 percent.
GI Engineering Solutions appoints Alka Jain as Whole-time Director
GI Engineering Solutions' board members have approved appointment of Alka Jain as Whole-time Director of GI Engineering for five years, with effect from May 1.
Adani Group said to be in talks with global banks for green projects: Bloomberg
|Company
|Offer Qty
|CMP Chg(%)
|Today Vol 20D Avg Vol
|Mirza Intl
|503337.00
| 69.58
-5
| 456703
459796.95
|Brightcom Group
|13671870.00
| 9.75
-4.97
| 3257924
9568628.95
|Shubham Polyspi
|36440.00
| 24.29
-4.97
| 14190
-
|Siti Networks
|384330.00
| 1.02
-4.67
| 614300
928287.25
|Flexituff Ventu
|100.00
| 30.48
0
| 1
3569.20
|NIEHF
|20057.00
| 0.98
2.08
| 2806
9708.95
|Company
|Bid Qty
|CMP Chg(%)
|Today Vol 20D Avg Vol
|HOV Services
|10397.00
| 42.00
20
| 43392
6474.20
|Kellton Tech
|28546.00
| 59.04
9.99
| 74729
21750.55
|SVP Global
|115711.00
| 12.60
5
| 174982
224836.15
|R&B Denims
|48039.00
| 32.36
5
| 25459
-
|Kohinoor Foods
|35280.00
| 40.98
5
| 90801
201629.95
|EKI Energy
|43490.00
| 434.05
5
| 298195
-
|WS Industries
|552492.00
| 72.40
4.99
| 17963
39532.85
|Rajnish Wellnes
|640160.00
| 12.87
4.98
| 801704
-
|Seya Industries
|204536.00
| 18.95
1.99
| 2636
19057.15
Heubach Group selects HCL Technologies to accelerate digital transformation
Global pigment manufacturer Heubach Group has selected HCL Technologies to drive its digital transformation agenda. HCL Tech will deliver an IT system for Heubach Group across 11 countries to include deployment of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity solutions, end-user services and secure networks.
HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,066.00, up Rs 0.55, or 0.05 percent on the BSE.
Government approves Navratna Status for Rail Vikas Nigam
Finance Minister has approved the upgradation of Rail Vikas Nigam to Navratna CPSE. RVNL will be the 13th Navratna amongst the CPSEs. RVNL is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of Rs 19,381 crore and net profit of Rs 1,087 crore for FY22.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|3 Days Ago Price
|Barak Vally Cem
|38.85
|41.02
|27.55
|RS Software
|33
|27.66
|25.85
|STL Global
|18.85
|26.94
|14.85
|Guj Ind Power
|94.3
|24.24
|75.9
|Vertoz Advertis
|263
|22.84
|214.1
|GSFC
|151.65
|22.55
|123.75
|Eimco Elecon
|566.45
|21.45
|466.4
|Cyber Media
|18.9
|21.15
|15.6
|Quality Foils
|124
|21.15
|102.35
|Megasoft
|34.4
|18.21
|29.1
Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities:
Gold price moved higher with spot gold at Comex trading up by 0.50 percent at $1,999 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices were stuck in the choppy range, prices fluctuated within a broader range the last couple of sessions over mixed sentiment.
Today’s recovery in price driven by renewed worries over the US banking sector spurred speculation the Federal Reserve might have to end its rate-hike cycle sooner. However, further upside capped in precious metals as traders looking for more US macro data.
Ahead of the GDP quarterly growth rate is due later on the day while the core personal consumption expenditures index will be released on Friday.
Gold prices are stuck in range and we expect the same trend will continue for the day. Comex spot gold has supports at USD 1,975/1,960 per ounce and resistance at USD 2,010/2,033 per ounce. MCX Gold June future has support at Rs 59750 per 10 grams and resistance at Rs 60,680 per 10 grams.
Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on GNFC, Berger Paints, Power Grid for short term
GNFC has given a strong breakout on the daily chart with a sharp surge in volumes. The stock has broken out from a falling channel pattern which was in force for the last 2-3 months.
Supreme Petrochem Q4 profit jumps 78% QoQ:
Supreme Petrochem has recorded a massive 78.4 percentquarter-on-quarter growth in profit at Rs 159.8 crore for Q4FY23 driven by strong operating performance. Revenue from operations grew by 17.5percentsequentially to Rs 1,387 crore, while EBITDA jumped 75.7percentQoQ to Rs 208.9 crore with margin expansion of 500 basis points to 15.06percentfor the quarter.
Motilal Oswal View on Bajaj Finance
Customer acquisition and the new loan trajectory have been strong. The momentum will only get stronger ahead, with the digital ecosystem – app, web platform and full-stack payment offerings – in place.
The company should be able to offset the NIM (net interest margin) compression in FY24 with lower operating cost ratios and credit costs.
Motilal Oswal's FY24/FY25 estimates have seen a minor increase to factor in the higher AUM growth guidance and expect the company to deliver a PAT CAGR of 24 percentover FY23-FY25 and an RoA/RoE of 4.6 percent/24percentin FY25.
Maintains 'buy' with a Target Price of Rs 7,080 (premised on 5.3x FY25E BVPS).
Bajaj Finance was quoting at Rs 6,213.80, up Rs 159.00, or 2.63 percent on the BSE.
Market at 10 AM
The Sensex was up 98.28 points or 0.16percentat 60,398.86, and the Nifty was up 26.60 points or 0.15percentat 17,840.20.About 1,895 shares advanced, 949 declined, and 99 were unchanged.
BSE Realty index up 0.5 percent led by Macrotech Developers, Sobha, Phoenix Mills
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Macrotech Dev
|931.75
|2.66
|11.06k
|Sobha
|469.50
|2.04
|5.46k
|Phoenix Mills
|1,402.05
|0.89
|2.38k
|Godrej Prop
|1,305.50
|0.8
|2.88k
|Prestige Estate
|483.30
|0.36
|3.18k
|DLF
|416.75
|0.1
|24.72k
Praveen Singh – Associate VP, Fundamental currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:
Spot gold is currently trading with a gain of 0.5percentat $1,999. The rebound follows a decline of 0.45% yesterday as yet another attempt of the bulls to take out $2,020 resistance failed. The First Republic Bank is in focus as it dropped another 20% yesterday following a decline of 50percentthe day before on dwindling deposit concerns. This may limit the Bank's borrowing from the Federal Reserve, which is stoking contagion fear.
Yesterday's US durable goods orders data for March beat the forecast as both headline and ex-transport and ex-defence data topped the forecast. Traders look forward to today's US Q1 GDP data.
Gold dip buying is expected to continue on banking concerns. The metal continues to move in $50 range ($1,969-$2,020).
Prabhudas Lilladher View on Maruti Suzuki
Brokerage firm remains positive on company's growth prospects given (1) market share gains and ASP increase coming from filling white spaces in UV portfolio, (2) c220bps increase (over FY23-25E) in EBITDA margins on the back of commodity cost softening and higher UV share and (3) rural revival.
It reiterates buy rating with a revised Target Price of Rs 10,300 (Rs 10,600 earlier) at 26x Mar-25E EPS.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The 4.2percentup move in Nifty helped by the 7.2percentsurge in Bank Nifty, came in a challenging environment. Now, there are more macro positives which can sustain this rally. The significant macro positive is the 4percentovernight crash in Brent crude. This will further improve India’s CAD which is already healthy. This will have a benign effect on inflation, too, enabling the MPC to not raise interest rates further. In this scenario banking, which is already doing well, can do better.
Nifty has broken the upper band of the 17,500- 17,800 range in which it has been trading recently. The rally may sustain but a significant surge beyond 18,000 appears difficult in the near term.
Investors can continue with the ‘Buy on dips’ strategy.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
Crude oil extended losses amid fears of economic recession in the U.S and Fed rate hike next month. Despite upbeat U.S. durable goods order and core durable goods orders data, weakness in the dollar index and decline in the US crude oil inventories, crude oil prices fell in the international markets. As per the U.S. EIA, crude oil inventories declined by 5.1 million barrels against expected decline of 1.5 million barrels but failed to support oil prices.
We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $73.80–73.10 and resistance at $75.10–75.90 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,140-6,050, while resistance is at Rs6,290–6,370.
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Apollo Tyres
|33313
|336.5
|1.12
|Bajaj Finance
|1940
|6137.2
|1.19
|Bajaj Finance
|4203
|6127
|2.58
|Cummins
|7099
|1580.85
|1.12
|HDFC Bank
|6830
|1672
|1.14
|Hind Constr
|480058
|16.4
|0.79
|IDFC
|212032
|85.2
|1.81
|IndusInd Bank
|11285
|1146.65
|1.29
|KPIT Tech
|15255
|929
|1.42
|NHPC
|208848
|47.75
|1
L&T Technology Q4 profit grows 2% to Rs 309.6 crore
L&T Technology Services has recorded a 2percentsequential growth in profit at Rs 309.6 crore for the March FY23 quarter. Revenue grew by 2.3percentQoQ to Rs 2,096.2 crore, while revenue in dollar terms increased by 2.8percentand 2.2percentin constant currency terms for Q4FY23 QoQ.
The deal wins for the quarter were $70 million. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per share for FY23. L&T Technology sees over 20percentrevenue growth in constant currency terms in FY24.
Syngene International Q4 results:
Syngene International has reported 21percentjump in its Q4 profit at Rs 178.7 crore versus Rs 148 crore and revenue was up 31.2percentat Rs 994.4 crore versus Rs 758.1 crore, YoY.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Results Today
Voltas Q4 profit falls 21% to Rs 144 crore, revenue grows 11%
Voltas has posted a 21.2percentyear-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 143.92 crore for the quarter that ended March FY23 dented by weak operating performance.
Revenue grew by 10.88percentYoY to Rs 2,957 crore in Q4FY23 YoY, while EBITDA fell 16.4% YoY to Rs 218.2 crore with a margin declining 240 basis pointsat 7.4percentfor the quarter. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 4.25 per share for FY23.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Q4 profit rises 0.3% to Rs 359 crore
HDFC Life Insurance Company has reported a 0.3percentyear-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 358.66 crore for the March FY23 quarter. Net premium income for the quarter at Rs 19,426.6 crore increased by 36percentover a year-ago period, and net commission jumped 79percentto Rs 1,111.4 crore during the same period.
The company closed the year FY23 with a growth of 27percentin individual WRP (weighted received premium) with a market share of 16.5percentand 10.8percentin the private and overall sectors respectively, clocking expansion of 40 and 70 basis points respectively.
Bajaj Finance Q4 Results:
Bajaj Financerecorded a 30percentyear-on-year growth in profit at Rs 3,158 crore for the quarter that ended March FY23 despite 22.4percentincrease in loan losses and provisions in the same period.
Net interest income for the quarter grew by 28percentto Rs 7,771 crore compared to the year-ago period, with the number of new loans booked during Q4FY23 increasing by 20percentto 7.56 million YoY.
Asset quality improved during the quarter with the gross NPA falling 20 bps sequentially to 0.94percentand net NPA declining 7 basis points QoQ to 0.34 percent. The board has announced a dividend of Rs 30 per share for FY23.
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on a flat note on April 27 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was down 21.89 points or 0.04percentat 60,278.69, and the Nifty was down 9.30 points or 0.05percentat 17,804.30. About 1,152 shares advanced, 643 declined, and 93 were unchanged.
Bajaj Finance, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, UPL and BPCL were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC Life, ONGC, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel and Divis Labs.
Bond Yields Update
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
The USDINR 29 May futures contract was unable to hold previous session gains and slipped again. As per the daily technical chart, we observed that the pair is trading below its trend-line support level of 82.05 and RSI is fetching below 50 levels. Looking at the technical set-up, MACD is moving towards negative crossover and the pair is facing steep resistance at higher levels. The pair is having support around 81.80-81.55 while resistance is at 82.05-82.22.
We suggest closely watching the levels of 81.80-82.10 for taking fresh positions in today’s session; either side breakout of the range could give further directions.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets are likely to start weak as overnight fall in the US markets could dampen investors' sentiment. However, with the current month's F&O set to expire today, caution may prevail.
Recession fears are again seen resurfacing in the US amid renewed concerns about a wider impact from the recent banking crisis. Also, chances of more rate hikes by the US Fed and key European nations are likely to keep upside capped going ahead.
However, positive catalysts like crude oil prices below USD 80 a barrel and FIIs turning net buyers of local shares could limit the downside in the near term.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened higher at 81.70 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 81.76.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading marginally higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 44.66 points or 0.07 percentat 60,345.24, and the Nifty was up 27.40 points or 0.15percentat 17,841.00.
USFDA issues Form 483 with 3 observations for Ipca Lab's formulations manufacturing unit
US FDA conducted the inspection of the Ipca Laboratories' formulations manufacturing unit situated at Piparia (Silvassa) from April 18, 2023 to April 26, 2023. At the conclusion of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form 483 with 3 (three) observations.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
Gold and silver ended slightly lower on Wednesday as U.S. bond yields recovered with the focus shifting to upcoming economic data and fresh worries surrounding the U.S. banking turmoil.
The U.S. consumer durable goods and core durable goods orders data released on Wednesday was also better than expected and increased the possibility of Fed rate hikes which capped gains of precious metals. However, traders are now focussed on U.S. quarterly gross domestic product data due later today, followed by the core personal consumption expenditures index on Friday, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
Gold has support at USD 1,980-1,965 while resistance is at USD 2,005-2,015. Silver has support at USD 24.80-24.58, while resistance is at USD 25.20-25.32. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 59,740-59,550, while resistance is at Rs 60,320, 60,510. Silver has support at Rs 73,480-73,050, while resistance is at Rs 74,650–75,030.
Gold rises on subdued dollar, US data in spotlight
Gold prices rose on Thursday on a softer dollar, while investors braced for a host of U.S. economic data ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.
Spot gold rose 0.4 percentto $1,996.50 per ounce by 0230 GMT, while U.S. gold futures climbed 0.5percentto $2,005.20.
Prabhudas Lilladher View on Bajaj Finance
Broking firm maintains buy rating with a target price at Rs 7,835 on (7x Sep’24E PABV) as its FY24/25 estimates remain unchanged.
The impact of rate hikes on cost of funds is more gradual than anticipated although Prabhudas Lilladher expect NIM’s to moderate to 11.8percentin FY24 from 12.1percentin FY23.
Management has maintained AUM growth guidance in the corridor of 25 percent-27percenteven as competition intensity remains high especially in consumer finance and mortgage segment.
Re-rating can happen if company manages to achieve growth guidance and increase the stickiness of new to franchise customers.
Asian shares sink on banking jitters, US economic concerns
Asian shares extended losses on Thursday as troubles at U.S. lender First Republic Bank continued to unnerve investors amid concerns that growth in the world's biggest economy could very well surprise to the downside.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were 0.3percentlower on Thursday, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4 percent. China's blue chips were flat, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 0.3 percent.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:
Investors are likely to have covered their positions ahead of the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday. Markets shrugging off global weakness is an indication that our fundamentals remain intact and investors are willing to stay risk-on in Indian equities. But ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy next month, markets may take cues from global direction to exercise caution.
Technically, after a reversal formation the market is hovering between 17,700-17,830 price ranges.
For the bulls now, 17,830 would be the range breakout zone. Above which, the index could move up till 17,900-17,950. On the flip side, dismissal of 17,700 may accelerate the selling pressure. Below which, the index could slip till 17,650-17,625.
FII and DII
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,257.48 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 227.88 crore on April 26, according to provisional data from National Stock Exchange.
Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit up 43% at Rs 2,623 cr
Maruti Suzuki reported 43 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 2623 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.
However, the profit figure was tad below Street estimate of Rs 2773 crore.
Revenue from operations grew 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 32,048 crore for the March quarter. The annual turnover of the company surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore mark. Read More
Bajaj Finance Q4 earnings
Bajaj Finance reported on April 26 that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 was at Rs 3,157.79 crore, up 30.51 percent from Rs 2,419.51 in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations of the financial services firm came in at Rs 11,359.59 crore, up 31.68 percent from Rs 8,626.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend on equity shares at the rate of Rs 30 per share, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Net interest income for 04 FY23 increased by 28 percent to Rs 7,771 crore from Rs 6,061 crore. Read More