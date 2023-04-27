LTTS: In-line result but valuation a dampener

LTTS reported Q4FY23 results in line with expectations.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sequential revenue growth of 2.2% in constant currency terms Highest ever EBIT margin of 18.7% in Q4 Final dividend of Rs 30, total payout at 41% FY24 organic revenue growth outlook of 10% in constant currency terms Valuation at FY25 PE of 25.2x demanding LTTS (L&T Technology Services; CMP: Rs 3,446.95; Market capitalisation: Rs 36,402 crore) reported Q4FY23 results in line with expectations, led by plant engineering and medical devices segments. Sequential revenue growth of 2.2 percent, in USD constant currency terms, led to a revenue...