D-Street Buzz: Bank, realty stocks gain with SBI & DLF up 2-4%; Jindal Drilling zooms 12%, Infosys hits new life high

The Indian benchmark indices this Tuesday morning are trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 47 points at 11, 402 while the Sensex jumped 157 points and is trading at 37,801.

The PSU bank index is trading higher by 1.5 percent led by State Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

Selective private banks are also trading in the green led by Axis Bank which jumped 2 percent followed by ICICI Bank and YES Bank.

Realty stocks are also buzzing this morning with DLF adding 4 percent while Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates and Sobha are the other gainers.

From the BSE midcap space, Adani Power jumped 4 percent while PAGE Industries, Reliance Communications and Aditya Birla Fashions are the other gainers.

Jindal Drilling up 12 percent along with Tirumalai Chemicals, Vivimed Labs and Adani Transmission are some of the smallcap stocks from the BSE which are the top gainers.

UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Dewan Housing Finance, SBI and PAGE Industries.

The top BSE gainers are Adani Transmission, Kwality, Religare Enterprises, Balkrishna Industries and Adani Power.

Bata India, Exide Industries, Infosys, ITC, PAGE Industries, JSW Steel and United Breweries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade on NSE.

Can Fin Homes, Castrol India, Tata Motors and Videocon Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week low in the morning trade.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1010 stocks advancing, 584 declining and 473 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1265 stocks advanced, 763 declined and 80 remained unchanged.

