D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty in green led by IDFC First Bank; FMCG drags, metals lose shine

The Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green but have come of the high point of the day with the Nifty50 up 21 points, trading at 10,908 while the Sensex added 67 points and was trading at 36,386.

Nifty FMCG was down half a percent dragged by Emami, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Jubilant Foodworks, Marico and United Spirits.

Metal stocks were also weak with loses from JSW Steel, MOIL, NALCO and Steel Authority of India.

Bank was up half a percent led by IDFC First Bank which spiked 4 percent followed by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, PNB, State Bank of India and Axis Bank.

Nifty Energy was up close to a percent led by BPCL, GAIL India, HPCL, Reliance Industries and ONGC.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Info Edge (India), Sakuma Exports, Torrent Pharma and SKF India have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Jet Airways, Infosys and Reliance Industries.

34 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Orchid Pharma, Sharda Motor Industries, Igarashi Motors, Tara Jewels and LEEL Electricals among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 966 stocks advancing and 656 declining while 439 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1233 stocks advanced, 1042 declined and 134 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.