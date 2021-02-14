Unlike Donald Trump, Melania has all but left White House behind: Report

First lady Melania Trump speaks during a campaign rally on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Atglen, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Melania Trump, the former first lady of the United States, has been spending most of her time relaxing at a spa after leaving White House. Her daily schedule has little to do with politics, Congress, Donald Trump's impeachment trials or social media accounts.

The former first lady has mentally all but left Washington behind, unlike her husband, CNN reported.

"She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again) and has dinner with Donald on the patio. Rinse and repeat. Every day," a person familiar with her schedule told CNN.

Read: Donald Trump acquitted by US Senate in second impeachment trial

As per the report, Trump spends her evenings on the outdoor patio of Mar-a-Lago and is often joined by her parents Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who reside in a private suite at the same hotel.

There have been moments of bitterness and regret, several people familiar with Trump's conversations told the publication.

Notably, when Trump left Washington, she had the worst favorability ratings of any modern first lady during departure from the White House, as per a poll conducted by SSRS for CNN.

Early on in her tenure, Melania Trump was the most-liked member of the Trump family and the broader administration. However, the January 6 Capitol riots had a residual effect on the first lady's popularity.

Trump did not make a statement denouncing the violence for five days after the incident. Despite her husband’s ongoing impeachment trial, Trump’s day to day schedule is said to have returned back to normal before Washington.

"It is pretty much the same as it was before (she was first lady) or even when she would come down during vacations," a source familiar with her schedule told CNN.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In a farewell message, Melania Trump said that "violence is never the answer," weeks after the president's supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump was acquitted on February 13 on charges of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol, after a majority of Senate Republicans closed ranks and refused to punish the former president in his historic second impeachment trial.

Donald Trump, who has been secluded in his Florida club since leaving office on January 20, welcomed the verdict -- denouncing the proceedings as "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country."