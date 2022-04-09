Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence robbed of cash, jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Delhi home has reportedly been robbed. (Image credit: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence was robbed of cash and jewellery worth about Rs 2.4 crore in February. In a statement released today, Delhi Police said that the robbery took place on February 11 and was reported to the police on February 23. The statement said that a complaint was made about a theft at the residence of Harish Ahuja, who is Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law.

“A complaint was made on 23.02.22 that there was a theft at R/o Harish Ahuja, Amrita Shergil Marg. They complained that some cash and jewellery combined worth 2.4 crore was stolen. They had noticed it on 11.02.22 but complained only on 23.02.22,” Delhi Police said in its press release, which was accessed by NDTV.

“Immediately FIR was registered and an investigation started. Teams have been formed and an examination of the evidence is underway. Further investigation is in process," police added.

According to an ABP Marathi report, Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law was the first to lodge a complaint at Tughlaq Road police station about the robbery at their home, which is located at South Delhi’s Amrita Shergill Marg.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand, is currently in Mumbai, several news outlets reported. Her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja and father-in-law Harish Ahuja live in their Delhi bungalow along with Anand’s grandmother, Sarla Ahuja. Besides the Ahuja family, there are reportedly 25 people employed as house staff, as well as nine gardeners, drivers and other workers.

Delhi Police are now questioning staff at the residence as part of their investigation. No accused has been identified so far.





