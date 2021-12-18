MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

‘But, who buys from Snapdeal?' Kunal Bahl answers ahead of IPO

Kunal Bahl said Snapdeal happens to be a brand that is not in the urban sub-consciousness.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
Kunal Bahl co-founded Snapdeal along with his school friend Rohit Bansal in February 2010.

Kunal Bahl co-founded Snapdeal along with his school friend Rohit Bansal in February 2010.

As Snapdeal prepares for its initial public offering (IPO), Kunal Bahl, the founder of the e-commerce company, shared his insights into what he felt was a key question among urban Indians: "But, who buys from Snapdeal?"

“…sometimes I do observe social media users commenting about Snapdeal, and asking in amusement or befuddlement, ‘But, who buys from Snapdeal?’” he wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Snapdeal is a distant number three after Amazon and Flipkart, in the highly competitive e-commerce space in India. Bahl said Snapdeal happens to be a brand that is not in the urban sub-consciousness.

He said over 70 per cent of Snapdeal customers are from tier 2 towns, looking to buy affordable products and those looking for “value”.

“Majority of our customers have a household income of up to Rs. 40,000/month. They mostly live in Tier 2 cities and beyond. Most of them commute using public transport or a two-wheeler. Their aspirations are no longer limited by how much they earn,” the chief executive officer (CEO) said.

Close

Related stories

“And we cover 96% of the pin codes in the country. Our users browse and connect with us in seven languages, beyond Hindi and English.”

Earlier this month, Moneycontrol.com had reported that Softbank-backed Snapdeal is all set to venture into the offline domain with the launch of partner stores across small cities of the country with an aim to attract and cater to ‘Bharat’, catering to small towns.

The first Snapdeal partner store will be launched in January next year. The company plans to gradually expand the number to around 25 by the end of 2022. Ahead of the Snapdeal IPO, Unicommerce, its fully owned subsidiary, has raised investment from Softbank for around 30 per cent stake, sources privy to the development had said.

“Our consumers aren't looking for brands. They are looking for the combination of the right product plus right price,” Bahl said in his post.

Kunal Bahl, 37, co-founded Snapdeal along with his school friend Rohit Bansal in February 2010.

“Bharat buys from Snapdeal and we are thrilled to be playing a part in realising Bharat’s growing aspirations.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO #Kunal Bahl #Snapdeal #Snapdeal IPO
first published: Dec 18, 2021 12:53 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.