MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

For Shah Rukh Khan, a birthday wish from Burj Khalifa, world's tallest building. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s family reportedly celebrated a quiet birthday this year, which comes just days after son, Aryan Khan, was released on bail on October 30 in drugs-on-cruise case.

Shylaja Varma
November 03, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was lit up to honour Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @mohamed_alabbar)

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was lit up to honour Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @mohamed_alabbar)


Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building, lit up to honour Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday.

The iconic skyscraper, known for its dazzling views, lit up with the actor’s photo and messages such as “Happy birthday SRK”, “Happy birthday Shah Rukh” and “We love you”.

“Happy birthday @iamsrk from the @noon family,” tweeted Mohamed Alabbar, chairmain of Emaar Properties that owns Burj Khalifa. He also shared a 45-second clip the Shah Rukh Khan special illumination.

 

Close

Related stories

Last year too, the Burj was lit up with his name. “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world,” he had written on Instagram, along with a photo in front of the skyscraper.

Shah Rukh Khan’s family reportedly celebrated a quiet birthday this year, which comes just days after son, Aryan Khan, was released on bail on October 30 in drugs-on-cruise case.

Khan's birthday is a festival of sorts for his die-hard fans, some of who turned up outside the actor's Mumbai home, “Mannat”, which was decked up with lights. His fans had also turned up in huge numbers to celebrate Aryan Khan’s homecoming from jail.

On Tuesday, fans stood outside his Mumbai home, “Mannat”, to catch a glimpse of their star, who didn't step out on the balcony every year, only deviating from his customary greetings due to the pandemic last year. On social media, his friends and well-wishers sent their best wishes. Fans of the Bollywood icon and his friends from the industry extended their birthday wishes to the actor on social media. Fans trended hashtags such as #HappyBirthdaySRK, #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan, #KingKhan and #srk56, with tens of thousands of wishes pouring in.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Burj Khalifa #Dubai #Shah Rukh Khan
first published: Nov 3, 2021 10:22 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.