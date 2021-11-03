For Shah Rukh Khan, a birthday wish from Burj Khalifa, world's tallest building. Watch

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was lit up to honour Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @mohamed_alabbar)

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building, lit up to honour Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday.

The iconic skyscraper, known for its dazzling views, lit up with the actor’s photo and messages such as “Happy birthday SRK”, “Happy birthday Shah Rukh” and “We love you”.

“Happy birthday @iamsrk from the @noon family,” tweeted Mohamed Alabbar, chairmain of Emaar Properties that owns Burj Khalifa. He also shared a 45-second clip the Shah Rukh Khan special illumination.

Last year too, the Burj was lit up with his name. “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world,” he had written on Instagram, along with a photo in front of the skyscraper.

Shah Rukh Khan’s family reportedly celebrated a quiet birthday this year, which comes just days after son, Aryan Khan, was released on bail on October 30 in drugs-on-cruise case.

Khan's birthday is a festival of sorts for his die-hard fans, some of who turned up outside the actor's Mumbai home, “Mannat”, which was decked up with lights. His fans had also turned up in huge numbers to celebrate Aryan Khan’s homecoming from jail.