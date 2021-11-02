'Happy Birthday SRK' trends as Shah Rukh Khan turns 56

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday comes three days after his son, Aryan, walked out of jail.

Fans of megastar Shah Rukh Khan can’t keep calm as the actor turns 56 today. Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Khan with top trends on Twitter and Google linked to him.

Fans trended hashtags such as #HappyBirthdaySRK, #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan, #KingKhan and #srk56, with tens of thousands of wishes pouring in. Fans thronged in larger numbers outside the actor's bungalow, “Mannat”, in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday comes three days after his son, Aryan, walked out of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai after 22 days following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship. The 23-year-old had received a grand welcome from his father’s fans.



Happiest birthday @iamsrk ! May you always be my inspiration to entertain, to work hard, your humility and above all your dignity! God bless you and your family! Have a great year! pic.twitter.com/OZKXEVprkx

— Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) November 2, 2021

“Happiest birthday @iamsrk! May you always be my inspiration to entertain, to work hard, your humility and above all your dignity! God bless you and your family! Have a great year!” actor Aahana Kumra tweeted along with a photo of herself with Khan.

Actor Isha Koppikar, boxer Vijender Singh and cricket Munaf Patel were among those who sent their birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter.

The actor’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, shared a photo of him surrounded by fans. “Words can't describe these emotions! Happiest birthday to the one and only #ShahRukhKhan,” the cricket team tweeted.

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, a close friend of the actor, posted Khan’s photo on Instagram Stories. ”Happy birthday my handsomest darilng @iamsrk! Always,” she wrote.

On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday last year, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, lit up with his name. “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world,” he had written on Instagram.