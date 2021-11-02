MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

'Happy Birthday SRK' trends as Shah Rukh Khan turns 56

Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Fans trended hashtags such as #HappyBirthdaySRK, #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan, #KingKhan and #srk56, with tens of thousands of wishes pouring in.

Moneycontrol News
November 02, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday comes three days after his son, Aryan, walked out of jail.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday comes three days after his son, Aryan, walked out of jail.


Fans of megastar Shah Rukh Khan can’t keep calm as the actor turns 56 today. Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Khan with top trends on Twitter and Google linked to him.

Fans trended hashtags such as #HappyBirthdaySRK, #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan, #KingKhan and #srk56, with tens of thousands of wishes pouring in. Fans thronged in larger numbers outside the actor's bungalow, “Mannat”, in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday comes three days after his son, Aryan, walked out of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai after 22 days following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship. The 23-year-old had received a grand welcome from his father’s fans.

“Happiest birthday @iamsrk! May you always be my inspiration to entertain, to work hard, your humility and above all your dignity! God bless you and your family! Have a great year!” actor Aahana Kumra tweeted along with a photo of herself with Khan.

Actor Isha Koppikar, boxer Vijender Singh and cricket Munaf Patel were among those who sent their birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter.

Close

Related stories



The actor’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, shared a photo of him surrounded by fans. “Words can't describe these emotions! Happiest birthday to the one and only #ShahRukhKhan,” the cricket team tweeted.

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, a close friend of the actor, posted Khan’s photo on Instagram Stories. ”Happy birthday my handsomest darilng @iamsrk! Always,” she wrote.

On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday last year, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, lit up with his name. “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world,” he had written on Instagram.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Shah Rukh Khan #Shah Rukh Khan birthday #SRK
first published: Nov 2, 2021 10:22 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.