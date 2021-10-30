MARKET NEWS

Drugs-on-cruise case: Aryan Khan walks out of Arthur Road Jail 28 days after his arrest

The Bombay HC had granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Moneycontrol News
October 30, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
Aryan Khan (Image: PTI)

Aryan Khan (Image: PTI)


Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road prison after officials opened the bail box outside the jail to collect his papers on October 30.

The bail order box outside the prison was opened around 5:30 am and the officials collected six to seven bail orders, including those of Aryan.

Aryan came out of the prison shortly after 11 am, a day after a special court issued his release memo.

Immediately after walking out of the prison, he entered a waiting car and drove to his house Mannat in suburban Bandra, 12 km away.

He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28. Shah Rukh Khan's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for the 23-year-old before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

While granting Aryan bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail.

Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and the war on Bollywood

In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

As per the conditions set by the high court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

The HC had granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
Tags: #Aryan Khan #India #Shahrukh Khan #trending
first published: Oct 30, 2021 11:07 am

