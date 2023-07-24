People are consuming borax - a laundry powder and pesticide - in an alarming viral trend

People are adding borax to smoothies or coffee and drinking it on video in an alarming trend. (Image: screengrab from video @drewcoffman/Twitter)

TikTok is witnessing a concerning fad where individuals are consuming borax, a laundry powder, and pesticide, in an attempt to alleviate health issues like arthritis and lupus. However, medical experts and concerned netizens are sounding the alarm, as borax consumption can have severe consequences.

People are adding borax to smoothies or coffee and drinking it on video in an alarming trend.

Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, a medical toxicology doctor and co-director at the National Capital Poison Center, did not mince words when she spoke about the dangers of this trend.

"Borax is actually a poisonous compound and should never be eaten," she told Yahoo In the Know, debunking any claims of potential health benefits. "There is no evidence that swallowing borax has any human health benefits.”

A chemist currently pursuing his Ph.D. in organic chemistry, went viral with his TikTok pleading with people to stop eating borax. With over 1.8 million viewers, he explained the dire consequences of ingesting this toxic substance.

What may start as a joke on social media or a misguided attempt to address health concerns can quickly turn into a serious public health threat. The infamous Tide Pod challenge of 2018 made headlines worldwide when people on TikTok started consuming it.



i regret to inform you that the tiktok girlies are drinking borax pic.twitter.com/K70969dCHO

— drew coffman (@drewcoffman) July 17, 2023

Borax, also known as sodium borate or sodium tetraborate, is a naturally occurring mineral and a salt of boric acid. It is commonly used as a household cleaning product, laundry detergent, and pesticide. Borax has various industrial applications, including in the manufacturing of glass, ceramics, and flame retardants.

Some of the potential harmful effects of borax on the human body are:

1. Gastrointestinal distress: Ingesting borax can cause nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

2. Kidney damage: One of the most concerning effects of borax ingestion is its potential to cause kidney damage. Studies have shown that chronic exposure to high levels of boron, a component of borax, can lead to kidney toxicity, potentially leading to kidney failure.

3. Reproductive and developmental issues: Borax is classified as a reproductive toxicant, meaning it may have adverse effects on fertility and reproduction. In pregnant women, exposure to borax may result in developmental issues for the unborn fetus.

4. Skin and eye irritation: Direct contact with borax can cause skin irritation and redness.

5. Respiratory problems: Inhalation of borax dust or vapours can irritate the respiratory system and cause breathing difficulties, especially in individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

6. Neurological effects: While less common, high levels of exposure to borax have been associated with neurological symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, and cognitive impairment.

Read: The rise of 'bed rotting': a new TikTok trend in Gen Z self-care

Expressing their disbelief and outrage, many TikTok users have taken to the platform to condemn the hazardous trend. One user questioned, "How have we circled back around to the ‘ingesting laundry stuff’ era?" Another simply wrote, "It's insane this has to be said," while a user commented, "Purely from seeing what it does when I use it on laundry… what an insane leap to willingly ingest it."