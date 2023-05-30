The rise of 'bed rotting': a new TikTok trend in Gen Z self-care

Bed rotting is the newest trend that has captivated Gen Z. (Representational)

In the age of constant hustle and self-improvement, the concept of self-care has gained immense popularity. As experts and introverts alike extol the virtues of taking care of oneself, a new trend known as "bed rotting" has emerged as one of the most popular forms of recouping. "Bed rotting" has captivated Generation Z, with TikTok videos related to the trend amassing nearly 305 million views.

What exactly is "bed rotting”?

In simple terms, it involves spending extended periods of time in bed. It doesn't matter what you do while you're in bed or why you're there; the key is to embrace the feeling of being cocooned in the comfort of your sheets and pillows for longer than just a good night's sleep. Some individuals indulge in binge-watching Netflix or other OTT platforms, indulging in snacks, or simply be blank.

Others take it a step further, adopting the "clean girl" aesthetic by incorporating face masks, silk pillowcases, and meditation into their bed rotting routine.

Proponents of "bed rotting" argue that it can be a powerful way to nurture both physical and mental health. Whether someone is recovering from a cold, a hectic week, or a nasty hangover, this form of self-care offers respite and rejuvenation.

While people have long enjoyed lounging around and staying in bed for extended periods, many Gen Zers emphasize that "bed rotting" needs to be intentional and guilt-free to truly count as a regenerative experience.

In a viral video with 1.4 million views, a TikTok user asks, "Who actually likes rotting away in their bed?" before pointing to herself. The comments section is flooded with agreement from viewers. One person expressed a wish for societal acceptance of "bed rotting" as a hobby, while another wrote, "I feel my purpose in this life is to rot in different places—my bed, hotel bed, beach sand, hammock, etc. I was made to lay and rot."

While the self-care and wellness industries have experienced rapid growth in recent years, some critics argue that wellness culture has become excessive and, at times, toxic. Trends such as "body checking" and "What I Eat in a Day" videos have raised concerns that self-care and wellness routines are veering into unhealthy obsession territory.

However, proponents of "bed rotting" counter these criticisms by emphasizing the importance of balance and self-acceptance. The ones who vouch by it argue that embracing periods of relaxation and allowing oneself to indulge in guilt-free rest can be vital for overall well-being.