What is Hikikomori, the phenomenon that has 1.5 million Japanese living in isolation?

1.5 million Japanese are living as recluses in their homes. (Representational)

Hikikomori, a phenomenon of social withdrawal, is spreading rapidly in Japan, according to a government survey. The survey found that almost 1.5 million people of working age are living as social recluses, with around 20% of cases attributed to the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cabinet office surveyed 30,000 people between the ages of 10 and 69 across Japan last November and found that hikikomori accounted for 2% of people aged 15-62.

Large numbers of hikikomori said they had begun retreating from mainstream society due to relationship issues and after losing or leaving their jobs, the cabinet office said. Among people in the 40-64 age range, 44.5% said their behaviour had been triggered by leaving their jobs, followed by 20.6% who cited the pandemic.

The rise in the number of people living as recluses has prompted some local authorities to take action. Edogawa, a ward in Tokyo, will hold metaverse socialising events from June to give hikikomori the opportunity to meet people via their avatars. The ward is home to more than 9,000 people, including students who have stopped attending classes, who describe themselves as hikikomori, according to a 2021 survey.

What is Hikikomori?

Hikikomori is a phenomenon of social withdrawal that has become increasingly prevalent in Japan. The term refers to individuals, usually young adults, who withdraw from social interaction and isolate themselves in their homes for prolonged periods, sometimes for years. Hikikomori is associated with feelings of anxiety, depression, and social phobia, and it is thought to be a response to the pressures of modern society, including high academic expectations, intense competition, and social isolation.

The impact of hikikomori is significant, both for the individuals affected and for society as a whole. For those who experience hikikomori, the consequences can be devastating. Social isolation can lead to further mental health problems, including depression and anxiety, and can make it difficult for individuals to reintegrate into society. Hikikomori can also have long-term effects on individuals' social and economic prospects, making it harder for them to find work or form relationships.

At the same time, hikikomori has broader implications for society. In Japan, hikikomori is seen as a symptom of wider social problems, including high levels of stress and competition, a lack of social support networks, and a sense of disconnection from wider society. The rise in hikikomori has been linked to the decline of traditional family structures and community ties, as well as the pressures of a highly competitive education system.

The impact of hikikomori is also felt on a wider scale. The phenomenon has been linked to economic stagnation and the wider social and political challenges faced by Japan. Hikikomori can lead to reduced productivity and can make it harder for individuals to contribute to the wider economy. It can also exacerbate demographic challenges, including an aging population and a declining birth rate.