Mumbai man says Bengaluru Ola auto driver cancelled ride on app, asked for Rs 100 extra

A software engineer from Mumbai who visited Bengaluru shared an unpleasant experience he recently had at Bangalore City Station where he booked an Ola auto for himself but the driver, on spotting him, cancelled the ride but agreed to take him to the destination for Rs 100 extra.

Taking to Twitter, Prashant Yadav who works with Razorpay in Mumbai wrote, "Got down at Banglore City station, booked an Ola auto, auto walla called me near him, cancelled the auto and said sir 100 extra do what you see in Ola fir jaunga (pay me Rs 100 more than what the Ola fare is and then I'll take you to your destination)."

"I wonder how the middle class survives in the city as they consider everyone wealthy techie," Yadav added.



Responding to Yadav's tweet other users also began to share similar experiences.

"I had a funny incident in Bangalore with Ola autos," commented Dinesh Kotwani (@tweetler_dinesh). I was travelling from Whitefield to Ecospace and had booked auto. Auto came to pick me up and told me that would I be interested in going to Immedahalli instead. I told him no, refer to the destination in the app. He said he won't go."

Another user Khushboo Verma (@khushbooverma_) said she too had been facing a similar situation a lot nowadays.

Yadav's tweet comes days after another Mumbaikar, this time a CEO, was charged Rs 100 for a 500 metre ride. Mandar Natekar, co-founder and CEO of NeuralGarage tweeted on Saturday, "I just paid Rs 100 for a 500 metres ride. To give perspective, in Mumbai, Rs 100 is the meter fare for approx 9 km."