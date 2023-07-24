English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    CEO says he paid Rs 100 for 500 metre auto ride in Bengaluru: 'In Mumbai it's the fare for 9 km'

    Calling the autorickshaw's meter 'the most ornamental thing in Bengaluru', the man wrote that it's so expensive that 'it never gets used'.

    Ankita Sengupta
    July 24, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST
    The photo of the autorickshaw meter in Bengaluru shared by Mandar Natekar.

    The photo of the autorickshaw meter in Bengaluru shared by Mandar Natekar on Twitter.

    The CEO of a Mumbai-based company was in for a surprise during his visit to Bengaluru when he found out that auto drivers in the city don't charge fares by the meter. In a tweet, he shared that he was charged Rs 100 for travelling only 500 metres.


    "In this photo you will see the most ornamental thing in Bengaluru. The great Auto Meter. So expensive that it never gets used," Mandar Natekar, co-founder and CEO of NeuralGarage wrote with a photo of the vehicle's meter. "I just paid Rs 100 for a 500 metres ride. To give perspective, in Mumbai, Rs 100 is the meter fare for approx 9 km." He also called the realisation a "peak Bengaluru" moment.

    When TVF president Vijay Koshy remarked that Chennai is notorious for its auto rides, Natekar said, "It is ridiculous, to say the least, but seems like this highway robbery is not legit. No one bothers."

    In a related incident, a picture of an autorickshaw in Karnataka with an inappropriate message intended for people from outside the state has gone viral and sparked outrage in social media.  “U are in Karnataka, learn (Kannada). Don’t show attitude U f***r. U come to beg here,” the message pasted on the back of the vehicle read.

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 06:19 pm

