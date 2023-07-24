'U are in Karnataka, learn Kannada': Pic of auto with message goes viral, divides Internet

The post featured the picture of the auto with a message on the back. “U are in Karnataka, learn (Kannada)." (Image: @RoshanKrRaii/Twitter)

A picture of an autorickshaw with an inappropriate message has surfaced online and has sparked outrage among social media users. The image is of an auto in Karnataka. It stated how everyone should know Kannada if they are in the state and not show “attitude” as they come to “beg” there. The post has gone viral online leaving netizens furious.

The now-viral post was shared on Twitter by a user named Roshan Rai. The post featured the picture of the auto with a message on the back. “U are in Karnataka, learn (Kannada). Don’t show attitude U f***r. U come to beg here,” the text read.

“This is Xenophobia of the highest order. Regional pride cannot be used as a justification for treating people from other states as 3rd class citizens,” Rai captioned the post.



This is Xenophobia of the highest order, Regional pride cannot be used as a justification for treating people from other states as 3rd class citizens. pic.twitter.com/GEbQdNyuXK

— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) July 24, 2023

Needless to say that the the post grabbed a lot of eyeballs online and social media users were absolutely furious. People collectively slammed the auto driver in the comments section.

“This is unacceptable,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Well, I won’t learn Kannada. You can easily manage with knowing just Hindi in Bangalore. If you don’t want to do business with me then it is your loss. This auto driver will lose more customers because of his hostile attitude.”

Some users also supported the sentiments of the message. “If you go to work in Germany, you'll learn German. Same way if you work here you have to learn to communicate in Kannada,” a user remarked.

“Well, you haven’t seen the entitlement that Hindi speakers have,” another user quipped.

Meanwhile, a section of the internet claimed that the picture was edited. However, Moneycontrol could not independently verify those claims.

“This is definitely a photoshopped pic. Don't fall prey to such propaganda,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “May be this edited bro. Kannadigas are never cruel to anyone. Come on, they know minimum 3 languages English, Kannada, Hindi. They have no problem in communicating in any.”

“Clearly photoshopped. No auto driver in Bengaluru would do this. And, the use of the word "fu***r" is a dead giveaway that this is faket,” a third user remarked.