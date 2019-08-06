App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG X2 (2019) debuts with Snapdragon 425 SoC, to launch internationally as LG K30 (2019)

The LG X2 (2019) continues to be LG’s budget offering like the last year’s model.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: My LG Social
Image: My LG Social

LG has launched a new smartphone in South Korea called the LG X2 (2019). The company has confirmed that the LG X2 (2019) would debut in international markets as LG K30 (2019). The LG X2 (2019) comes with upgraded specifications, and features over the LG X2 launched last year.

The LG X2 (2019) continues to be LG’s budget offering like the last year’s model. It has been launched in South Korea for KRW 1,98,000 (roughly Rs 11,500). The smartphone comes in a single 2GB + 32GB storage variant in an Aurora Black colour.

Specifications of the LG X2 (2019) include a 5.45-inch HD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the current trend, the LG X2 (2019) features thick bezels instead of a punch-hole or a notch.

Close

Under the hood, there is a fairly old 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 SoC with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Storage on the device can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD. There is a relatively small 3,000 mAh battery in the LG X2 (2019).

related news

In terms of optics, the LG X2 (2019) features a single 13MP with LED flash and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) for better-focusing speed. At the front, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, micro-USB, etc. It boots on Android 9.0 based LG UX 8.0

LG has confirmed that the X2 (2019) would launch in other North America and European countries like Germany, Poland and Italy as LG K30 (2019)

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 11:00 am

tags #LG #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.