LG X2 (2019) debuts with Snapdragon 425 SoC, to launch internationally as LG K30 (2019)

LG has launched a new smartphone in South Korea called the LG X2 (2019). The company has confirmed that the LG X2 (2019) would debut in international markets as LG K30 (2019). The LG X2 (2019) comes with upgraded specifications, and features over the LG X2 launched last year.

The LG X2 (2019) continues to be LG’s budget offering like the last year’s model. It has been launched in South Korea for KRW 1,98,000 (roughly Rs 11,500). The smartphone comes in a single 2GB + 32GB storage variant in an Aurora Black colour.

Specifications of the LG X2 (2019) include a 5.45-inch HD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the current trend, the LG X2 (2019) features thick bezels instead of a punch-hole or a notch.

Under the hood, there is a fairly old 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 SoC with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Storage on the device can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD. There is a relatively small 3,000 mAh battery in the LG X2 (2019).

In terms of optics, the LG X2 (2019) features a single 13MP with LED flash and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) for better-focusing speed. At the front, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, micro-USB, etc. It boots on Android 9.0 based LG UX 8.0