Johnny Depp NFT price shoots up after actor's win in Amber Heard trial

The price of Johnny Depp’s collection of Ethereum-based NFT witnessed a massive surge in interest after the conclusion of the defamation trial against his ex-wife and fellow actor Amber Heard.

Titled “Never Fear Truth”, Depp’s collection had a total trading volume of 1,500 Ethereum (ETH) since its launch, reported CoinQuora. But after the final verdict was announced, with the jury awarding Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and US$5 million in punitive damages, his NFT collection saw a sharp increase in sales.

A Never Fear Truth NFT will grant owners access to Depp’s community on Discord -- an innovative community platform for like-minded people to collaborate on creative projects.

The community will offer an intimate environment for Depp to express his creativity and provide owners access to unique works, experiences and future projects.

After the distribution of all the NFTs, only owners will be allowed access by connecting their wallet, the publication reported.

Johnny Depp’s NFT collection is inspired by actors and filmmakers who have been friends with him such as Heath Ledger, Al Pacino, Elizabeth Taylor, Tim Burton, Hunter S. Thompson, and River Phoenix among others. It also included a portrait of him, his dog, and a character based on his kid’s dreams along with 607 self-portraits.

The collection that features artwork by the award-winning actor himself, was verified as authentic by MarketPlace only last month, the CoinQuora report stated.