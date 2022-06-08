Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez promoted to firm's partner after Amber Heard trial win

Camille Vasquez gained celebrity status during the trial through her tough cross-examination of witnesses and Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has been promoted to partner at her firm Brown Rudnick after the key role she played as a member of the actor's legal team during the defamation trial against Amber Heard.

"I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership," Vasquez stated after the elevation.

Camille Vasquez gained celebrity status during the trial through her tough cross-examination of witnesses and frequent objections to defence counsel questions.

She sparred with Johnny Depp's former wife and actor Amber Heard in the the final day of testimony and contested Heard's claims of domestic abuse and alleged tipping off of entertainment site TMZ.

Depp’s fanbase was quick to react and celebrated her with fan pages, video tributes and even romance rumours which Vasquez rubbished.

Speaking outside the Fairfax County courthouse following the verdict, Vasquez had said: “Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning – that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence. We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation.”

Announcing her promotion a week after the verdict, Brown Rudnick’s chairman and CEO William Baldiga said, “We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership."

“Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner,” he stated.