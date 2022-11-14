Investment for children, from Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta, who plans SIP for 4-month-old son

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta gave birth to her son Remy in June this year. (Image credit: iamradhikagupta/Instagram)

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta has spoken about work-life balance after she became a mother earlier this year. She believes that it is crucial for new parents to start investing financially in their children at the earliest.

As soon as she had her son Remy in June this year, she and her husband Nalin Moniz made sure Remy had all his documents such as the Aadhaar card and PAN (Permanent Account N​umber) in place.

“We went to the Aadhaar card office and got his cute picture taken. He’s about to make his first investment next week because he just got his bank account open,” she told CNBC-TV18 ahead of Children's Day.

Radhika Gupta tweeted that she is now going to start at SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) in a large and midcap index fund for their son.

“The power of compounding is immense for children, and the sooner you start the better…What better way to teach them about managing money than them having their own investments.”



We just completed getting him his Aadhar and PAN, and are now going to start an SIP into a Large and Midcap Index Fund for our son.

“The one lesson about money I would want to teach my child: value it. Be grateful that you have more than your parents and grandparents, and make the most of the limitless opportunities India offers your generation. Investing will then take care of itself,” Gupta tweeted.

The Edelweiss boss had returned to work in just six weeks after giving birth to her son and that time, had spoken about juggling motherhood and her career.

"My six weeks of motherhood have been a kaleidoscope of emotions, and no post can do justice to them. But as I return to work I will say two things about the unending question of work life balance that everyone of us grapples with," she wrote on LinkedIn. Gupta happens to be one of the youngest CEOs in the country.