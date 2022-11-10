Now, digitally store your health record and link it with Ayushman Bharat account. Here's how

The health locker services are now available to all registered users of DigiLocker (Representative image)

Indian citizens can now digitally store their health records and link them with their account in Ayushman Bharat, the national public health insurance fund of the Government of India.

The Union health ministry on November 10 said the "second-level of integration" of DigiLocker - the authentic documents exchange platform of the Union electronics & IT ministry - with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has been completed.

"The secure cloud-based storage platform of DigiLocker can be used now as a health locker for storing and accessing health records such as vaccination records, doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital discharge summaries etc," the health ministry said in a statement.

Here's how to link the health records with the Ayushman Bharat account:

- DigiLocker had earlier completed level 1 integration with ABDM wherein the platform had added ABHA or Ayushman Bharat Health Account creation facility for its 13 crore users.

- The latest integration will now enable users to utilise DigiLocker as a Personal Health Records (PHR) app.

- In addition to this, ABHA holders can also link their health records from different ABDM-registered health facilities like hospitals and labs and access them via DigiLocker.

- Users can also scan and upload their old health records on the app.

- Further, they can share selected records with ABDM-registered healthcare professionals.

Highlighting the advantage this integration has for the users, Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), said, “Under the ABDM, we are building an inter-operable health ecosystem. The different applications from both the public and private sector partners integrating with ABDM are helping expand the reach of the scheme to more users and adding more functionalities."

"DigiLocker is a trusted and popular app to access authentic documents. Therefore, it is a significant development as users would now get to use it as a PHR app and get the benefits of paperless record keeping," Sharma added.