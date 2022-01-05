MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

COVID-19 | Cases rise over 6-fold across country in last 8 days, sharp rise in positivity rate a concern: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said that Omicron variant of COVID-19 was the predominant variant in cities reporting upsurge of cases. It said that the data needs to be analysed to see how badly the Omicron variant will affect the country in terms of hospitalisation

Gulam Jeelani
January 05, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

There has been a more than six times rise in COVID-19 cases across the country in last eight days, Union Health Ministry said on January 5 adding that Omicron variant was the predominant variant in cities reporting upsurge of cases.

The ministry also said the data needs to be analysed to see how badly the Omicron variant of the virus will affect the country in terms of hospitalisation as the country witnesses exponential rise in infections.

“India has reported a more than 6.3 times increase in cases in the last eight days. A sharp increase seen in case positivity from 0.79 per cent on December 29, 2021 to 5.03 per cent on January 5,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in Ministry of Health said during a press conference.

Catch all Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates here

India on January 5 reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in Rajasthan. Omicron cases in India have now risen to 2,135.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"There is an early indication of surge in cases across India, which is also a cause of concern. Anyone with Covid-like symptoms should assume themselves as positive unless tested negative after tests," the Ministry said.

Overall, active cases have risen  from 77,000 to 2.14 lakh within a week, the health ministry officials said. The weekly positivity is reported highest in West Bengal, among states.

READ : Delhi imposes weekend curfew as COVID cases surge: What's allowed, what's not

The Ministry said that states of concern are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat where there has been a rise in cases. As many as 28 districts in the country are reporting more than 10 per weekly positivity, it said.

"Omicron is the predominant circulating strain in the cities in the country, mass gatherings to be avoided to lower the speed of this spread," Dr Balram Bhargava, director general of ICMR said.

Earlier, the Ministry released a set of guidelines for home isolation in mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. According to the new guidelines, the isolation period has been reduced to three days. It would end after at least seven days have passed from testing positive and no fever for three successive days. Earlier, discharge was scheduled after 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

"25.2 lakh cases were recorded globally on  January 4, the highest ever since the onset of the pandemic. Approx 65 per cent of cases in the week ending January 4 reported from the USA, UK, France, Italy and Spain," Agarwal said adding that globally protocols were being modified for treating those infected with Omicron.

The Ministry said that as many as 7.4 Crore children between 15-18 years were eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 12 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Covid-19 #COVID-19 Omicron #Current Affairs #Health Ministry #India
first published: Jan 5, 2022 04:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.