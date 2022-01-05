COVID-19 | Cases rise over 6-fold across country in last 8 days, sharp rise in positivity rate a concern: Health Ministry

There has been a more than six times rise in COVID-19 cases across the country in last eight days, Union Health Ministry said on January 5 adding that Omicron variant was the predominant variant in cities reporting upsurge of cases.

The ministry also said the data needs to be analysed to see how badly the Omicron variant of the virus will affect the country in terms of hospitalisation as the country witnesses exponential rise in infections.

“India has reported a more than 6.3 times increase in cases in the last eight days. A sharp increase seen in case positivity from 0.79 per cent on December 29, 2021 to 5.03 per cent on January 5,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in Ministry of Health said during a press conference.

India on January 5 reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in Rajasthan. Omicron cases in India have now risen to 2,135.

"There is an early indication of surge in cases across India, which is also a cause of concern. Anyone with Covid-like symptoms should assume themselves as positive unless tested negative after tests," the Ministry said.

Overall, active cases have risen from 77,000 to 2.14 lakh within a week, the health ministry officials said. The weekly positivity is reported highest in West Bengal, among states.

The Ministry said that states of concern are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat where there has been a rise in cases. As many as 28 districts in the country are reporting more than 10 per weekly positivity, it said.

"Omicron is the predominant circulating strain in the cities in the country, mass gatherings to be avoided to lower the speed of this spread," Dr Balram Bhargava, director general of ICMR said.

Earlier, the Ministry released a set of guidelines for home isolation in mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. According to the new guidelines, the isolation period has been reduced to three days. It would end after at least seven days have passed from testing positive and no fever for three successive days. Earlier, discharge was scheduled after 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

"25.2 lakh cases were recorded globally on January 4, the highest ever since the onset of the pandemic. Approx 65 per cent of cases in the week ending January 4 reported from the USA, UK, France, Italy and Spain," Agarwal said adding that globally protocols were being modified for treating those infected with Omicron.

The Ministry said that as many as 7.4 Crore children between 15-18 years were eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.