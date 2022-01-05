First death linked to Omicron variant reported in Rajasthan

Representative image: Reuters

India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said.

Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.

As per the NDTV report, the 72 year old patient was found to be positive with the Omicron variant. After he tested negative, he was still admitted in the hospital due to complication.

The sources in Health Ministry have suggested that it will be termed as a death due to Omicron since it was uninterrupted hospitalitisation.

(With inputs from Reuters)