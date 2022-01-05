MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

First death linked to Omicron variant reported in Rajasthan

Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Representative image: Reuters


India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said.


Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.


As per the NDTV report, the 72 year old patient was found to be positive with the Omicron variant. After he tested negative, he was still admitted in the hospital due to complication.


The sources in Health Ministry have suggested that it will be termed as a death due to Omicron since it was uninterrupted hospitalitisation.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Coronairus #Health #India #Omicron
first published: Jan 5, 2022 03:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.