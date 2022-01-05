COVID-19 | Centre issues revised guidelines for home isolation in mild/asymptomatic cases

The Union health ministry on January 5 released a set of guidelines for home isolation in mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

According to the new guidelines, the isolation period has been reduced to three days. It would end after at least seven days have passed from testing positive and no fever for three successive days. Earlier, discharge was scheduled after 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

"There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over," the guidelines stated.

The asymptomatic cases are laboratory confirmed cases who are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 percent.

The patient should be clinically assigned as mild/ asymptomatic case by the treating medical officer. A designated control room contact number at the district /sub-district level shall be provided to the family to get suitable guidance for undertaking testing, clinical management-related guidance, and assignment of a hospital bed, if warranted.

Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and for quarantining the family contacts. A caregiver (ideally someone who has completed his COVID-19 vaccination schedule) should be available to provide care on a 24x7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and a medical officer is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease and cerebrovascular disease shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

The patient must isolate himself from other household members, stay in the identified room and away from other people at home, especially elderly and those with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease and renal disease.

The patient should stay in a well-ventilated room with cross-ventilation and windows should be kept open to allow fresh air to come in.

When to seek medical attention?

The Health Ministry has said that a patient should seek immediate medical attention if serious signs or symptoms develop. These include:

-Unresolved High-grade fever (more than 100° F for more than 3 days).

-Difficulty in breathing.

-Dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 ≤ 93% on room air at least 3 readings within 1 hour) or respiratory rate >24/ min.

-Persistent pain/pressure in the chest.

-Mental confusion or inability to arouse.

-Severe fatigue and myalgia.