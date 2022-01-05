Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India reports 58,097 fresh COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India's COVID tally rose to 3,49,60,261 with 37,379 new cases, while the active cases increased to 1,71,830, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,82,017 with 124 more fatalities.
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India detected a total of 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus across 23 states and Union Territories On January 4. Out of the total, 766 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data.
Maharashtra on the same day logged 18,466 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,306 more than day before and 75 Omicron infections. The state’s
Omicron tally reached 653. Delhi followed with 352 cases, Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (117) and Kerala (109). Meanwhile, 149 new Omicron cases were detected in Karnataka taking the overall tally to 226 cases.
The active cases comprise 0.49 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.13 per cent, the health ministry said.
An increase of 26,248 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Australia cricketer Maxwell tests positive for COVID-19
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday became the latest cricketer from the Big Bash League to test positive for COVID-19. Maxwell, who is the captain of Melbourne Stars in the BBL, became the 13th player from the franchise to test positive for the virus. Maxwell's positive test was confirmed on Wednesday morning through a rapid antigen test which he had taken following his side's Melbourne derby against Renegades on Monday, cricket.com.au reported. He also underwent a PCR test and is currently awaiting its result.
Meanwhile, the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the BBL continues with the Renegades becoming the fifth club to report a positive case. Three other BBL clubs have reported positive COVID-19 cases, forcing Brisbane Heat to withdraw from their match against the Sydney Sixers on Tuesday. The BBL organisers are desperately trying to keep the tournament going despite a surge in COVID-19 cases across the league.
January 05, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Karnataka weekend curfew: Schools shut amid rising COVID-19 cases
Amid steep rise in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government - on January 4 - decided to impose weekend curfew and extend night curfew until January 19. Night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm and 5 am across the state. The new restrictions will be in place from January 5 to January 19. On weekends, the movement of people will be prohibited between Friday 8 pm to Monday 5 am, but essential and emergency activities will be allowed.
Karnataka recorded 149 new Omicron cases. The state's total cases stood at 2,479 with four fatalities being reported. As per the order, all offices will function five days a week from Monday to Friday during this period. In Bengaluru Urban district, all schools and colleges except Medical and ParaMedical will remain closed with effect from January 6 except class 10, 11 and 12.
“Pubs/clubs/restaurants/bars/hotels/eating places in hotels etc, will function with 50 percent seating capacity…and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons,” the order stated. All rallies and protests are prohibited. The government has also directed that there should be intensive surveillance on the state’s boundaries with Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in which senior ministers including Revenue Minister Ashoka, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, medical experts and senior officials participated. The meeting was held in view of the sudden jump in number of coronavirus cases in the state. On January 3,the state saw 1,290 cases and five deaths of which 1,041 infections and three fatalities were in Bengaluru itself.
January 05, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Omicron could become dominant COVID-19 strain in Singapore in two months, says expert
The highly contagious Omicron variant could become a dominant coronavirus strain in Singapore in the next two months, completely replacing the Delta variant, a senior infectious diseases expert has warned. The island-state has recorded 438 new Omicron cases on Tuesday, with the weekly infection growth rate going above one for the first time since Nov 12, The Straits Times reported.
“If the predictions are correct, we can expect high numbers with a mild disease, but we can’t be sure of this yet,” the report quoted Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at the National University Hospital’s infectious diseases division, as saying on Tuesday. Fisher said Singapore needs to retain its balancing act of keeping the country safe while not stifling travel, social activities and economic activity unnecessarily. It is a constant challenge when there are unknowns appearing regularly.
Warning that the highly contagious Omicron variant could completely replace the Delta variant in the next two months as the dominant Covid-19 strain in Singapore, he said that the number to focus on is that of serious cases rather than overall infection figures. If too many people come down with severe illness, demand for hospital and intensive care unit beds will shoot up, and the healthcare system will risk being overwhelmed, Fisher said.
January 05, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Delhi imposes weekend curfew as COVID cases surge: What's allowed, what's not
The Delhi government has announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices as the number of COVID-19 cases rises in the national capital. The decision was taken on January 4 when the city recorded 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 percent and three fatalities. The city recorded 382 omicron cases on the day.
The Delhi government has also directed all private hospitals and nursing homes with 50 beds or more to reserve at least 40 percent of their total bed capacity for coronavirus patients. Addressing an online media briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management, asserted that during the weekend curfew that will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and will be in place till 5 am on subsequent Monday to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by Omicron, all essential services will be allowed in the national capital.
Here is a detailed look at COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi:
What’s not allowed in Delhi
- Government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home, while private offices will remain open with 50 percent capacity. E-pass will be issued to those engaged in essential services during the weekend curfew.
- Along with weekend curfew, night curfew will also continue to be in place during weekdays between 10 pm and 5 am.
- Standing passengers are not allowed in metro trains and buses.
What’s allowed in Delhi
- Officers and officials involved in essential and emergency services shall be allowed on production of valid identity card during night and weekend curfew.
- Buses and metros will run with full seating capacity daily as long queues were being seen at bus stops and stations which could become "super spreaders" after the capacity had been halved.
- Officers and officials of the Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and PSUs on the production of valid identity card and according to the restrictions imposed by the Union government.
- Judges and all Judicial officers, staff members of all courts of Delhi as well as advocates, legal counsels, connected with the case hearing on the production of valid identity card, service ID Card, photo entry passes and permission letters issued by the court administration.
- Officers and officials in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any Constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.
- All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other hospital services such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services on production of valid ID card.
- Pregnant women and patients for getting medical and health services along with an attendant, on the production of valid identity card and doctor's prescription.
- Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, on the production of valid identity card.
- Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses are allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets.
- Electronic and print Media on production of valid identity card.
- Persons or students shall be allowed to appear in the examination on the production of valid admit card. The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on the production of valid identity card or examination duty order.
- Movement of the individual for marriage related-gatherings up to 20 persons on production of soft or hard copy of marriage card.
- Shops dealing in non-essential items in markets and malls will continue to operate on odd-even bases as there has been no change in restrictions imposed under the 'yellow alert' last week.
- Construction activities will also continue.
In case any person is found violating the aforesaid instructions, the defaulting person(s) shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws, besides imposition of fines as per notification of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).
January 05, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Railway ministry says unvaccinated employees won't be allowed in Rail Bhawan
The Ministry of Railways on January 4 said it "would restrict" the entry of its unvaccinated employees into the Rail Bhawan. "Such staff would avail their own leave until vaccination is complete," it said.
January 05, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Singer Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19
Singer Sonu Nigam, his wife Madhurima and son have tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram video, the actor revealed that he has contracted the virus and is currently in Dubai. In the video, the singer revealed that he was supposed to go to Bhubaneshwar for a show's shoot which he won't be doing now as he is in quarantine. He captioned the video: "I tested Covid+. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family." He said in the video, "I am in Dubai. I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for Super Singer season 3. I got myself tested I was positive. I got retested, I was still positive and again got retested but my results came out to be positive. But I think people will have to live with it."
January 05, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | BCCI puts domestic cricket on hold due to COVID spike
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to put domestic cricket on hold due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Three major domestic tournaments including Ranji Trophy has been indefinitely postponed, reports said. Only the ongoing U-19 pre-quarterfinal will be completed, TOI reported.
January 05, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Joe Biden urges concern, not alarm as omicron rises
President Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm Tuesday as the US set new records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the surging omicron variant.
Speaking ahead of a meeting with his COVID-19 response team at the White House, Biden looked both to convey his administration's urgency toward addressing the new variant and to convince wary Americans that the current surge bears little resemblance to the onset of the pandemic or last year's deadly winter. The president emphasized that vaccines, booster shots and therapeutic drugs have mitigated the danger for the overwhelming majority of Americans who are fully vaccinated.
“You can still get COVID, but it’s highly unlikely, very unlikely, that you’ll become seriously ill," Biden said of vaccinated people. Compared to last year, more Americans are employed, most kids are in classrooms, and instances of death and serious illness are down — precipitously so among the vaccinated. Still, over the past several weeks Americans have seen dire warnings about hospitals reaching capacity amid staffing shortages, thousands of holiday flight cancellations in part because crews were ill or in quarantine, and intermittent reports of school closures because of the more-transmissible variant.
“I believe schools should remain open," Biden said, adding that they have the funding needed for testing and other mitigation measures to stay open during the surge. On Tuesday, Biden was set to announce that the U.S. is doubling its order for an anti-viral pill produced by Pfizer that was recently authorized by the FDA to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19. That means 20 million doses, with the first 10 million pills to be delivered by June.
A senior administration official said that combined with other therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma, 4 million treatments that are effective against the omicron variant would be available by the end of January. “They’re a game changer and have the potential to dramatically alter the impact of COVID-19, the impact it’s had on this country and our people," Biden said of the pills.
January 05, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | US reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
The United States reported nearly 1 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen nearly 50% in the last week and now exceeds 100,000, according to data collected by Reuters, marking the first time that threshold has been reached in a year.
The latest surge, which forced waves of cancellations from commercial airlines flights to Broadway shows in recent weeks, was disrupting plans for public schools to welcome students back from winter vacation. In Chicago, union leaders were urging teachers in the nation's third-largest school district to stay home as classrooms were reopening. In Los Angeles County, the presiding judge of one of the country's largest court systems ordered a general two-week postponement of criminal trials due to the latest wave of COVID-19 infections.
Nationally, the United States has seen a daily average of 486,000 new cases over the last week, a rate that has doubled in seven days and far outstrips that of any other country. The 978,856 new infections documented on Monday including some cases tallied on Saturday and Sunday, when many states do not report. The average number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths has remained fairly steady throughout December and into early January at about 1,300 a day, according to a Reuters tally, though deaths typically lag behind case numbers and hospitalizations.
Omicron appears to be far more easily transmitted than previous iterations of the virus. The new variant was estimated to account for 95.4% of the coronavirus cases identified in the United States as of Jan. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that evidence thus far suggests Omicron is causing less severe illness. Nevertheless, public health officials have warned that the sheer volume of Omicron cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals, some of which are already struggling to handle a wave of COVID-19 patients, primarily among the unvaccinated.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declared a 30-day state of emergency on Tuesday and mobilized 1,000 National Guard members to pandemic response operations as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state hit a record high of more than 3,000, up more than five-fold in the last seven weeks, Hogan said. "The truth is that the next four to six weeks will be the most challenging time of the entire pandemic," Hogan told reporters. He said projections show COVID hospitalizations could surpass 5,000, far higher than Maryland's previous peak of 1,952 last year. Delaware, Illinois, Ohio and Washington, D.C., also have reported record numbers of hospitalized COVID patients in recent days.
January 05, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | IMF delays release of new forecast to January 25 to factor in COVID-19 developments
The International Monetary Fund has delayed the release of its World Economic Outlook by one week to January 25 to factor in the latest COVID-19 developments, a spokesperson for the global lender said. The World Economic Outlook update will be launched on January 25 to allow our teams to incorporate the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic into the economic forecasts," the spokesperson said. IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice had told reporters last month the update to the fund’s forecast would come on January 19.
January 05, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | West Bengal to allow flights from Mumbai, Delhi thrice a week
The West Bengal government, which had last week announced that it would allow flights from Mumbai and Delhi only twice a week, informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on January 4 that it would now allow flights from the two cities thrice a week. The change in norm will come into effect from January 5, it said.
Instead of Mondays and Fridays only, the flights from Mumbai and Delhi would now be allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, West Bengal Additional Chief Secretaray BP Gopalika said in a communication sent to the MoCA. The situation would be further reviewed depending on the COVID-19 cases in the state, Gopalika added.
January 05, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Bihar imposes night curfew, asks religious places, schools to temporarily close
The Bihar government has imposed a night curfew from January 6 to January 21, the timing of which was stated as 10 m to 5 am. Between these dates, schools for classes 1 to 8 will remain shut. The state government has also asked religious places to close down. Malls, cinemas, clubs, swimming pools, stadiums, gyms and parks will also remain close till Jan 21, the order further reads.