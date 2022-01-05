Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India reports 58,097 fresh COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths

January 05, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Delhi imposes weekend curfew as COVID cases surge: What's allowed, what's not

The Delhi government has announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices as the number of COVID-19 cases rises in the national capital. The decision was taken on January 4 when the city recorded 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 percent and three fatalities. The city recorded 382 omicron cases on the day.

The Delhi government has also directed all private hospitals and nursing homes with 50 beds or more to reserve at least 40 percent of their total bed capacity for coronavirus patients. Addressing an online media briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management, asserted that during the weekend curfew that will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and will be in place till 5 am on subsequent Monday to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by Omicron, all essential services will be allowed in the national capital.

Here is a detailed look at COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi:

What’s not allowed in Delhi

- Government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home, while private offices will remain open with 50 percent capacity. E-pass will be issued to those engaged in essential services during the weekend curfew.

- Along with weekend curfew, night curfew will also continue to be in place during weekdays between 10 pm and 5 am.

- Standing passengers are not allowed in metro trains and buses.

What’s allowed in Delhi

- Officers and officials involved in essential and emergency services shall be allowed on production of valid identity card during night and weekend curfew.

- Buses and metros will run with full seating capacity daily as long queues were being seen at bus stops and stations which could become "super spreaders" after the capacity had been halved.

- Officers and officials of the Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and PSUs on the production of valid identity card and according to the restrictions imposed by the Union government.

- Judges and all Judicial officers, staff members of all courts of Delhi as well as advocates, legal counsels, connected with the case hearing on the production of valid identity card, service ID Card, photo entry passes and permission letters issued by the court administration.

- Officers and officials in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any Constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

- All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other hospital services such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services on production of valid ID card.

- Pregnant women and patients for getting medical and health services along with an attendant, on the production of valid identity card and doctor's prescription.

- Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, on the production of valid identity card.

- Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses are allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets.

- Electronic and print Media on production of valid identity card.

- Persons or students shall be allowed to appear in the examination on the production of valid admit card. The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on the production of valid identity card or examination duty order.

- Movement of the individual for marriage related-gatherings up to 20 persons on production of soft or hard copy of marriage card.

- Shops dealing in non-essential items in markets and malls will continue to operate on odd-even bases as there has been no change in restrictions imposed under the 'yellow alert' last week.

- Construction activities will also continue.

In case any person is found violating the aforesaid instructions, the defaulting person(s) shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws, besides imposition of fines as per notification of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).